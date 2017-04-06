Yonsei’s medical facilities used faulty contracts: FTC

The government Wednesday slapped a 20 million won fine on Yonsei University medical facilities for forcing contracts on patients that it considers unfair.According to the Fair Trade Commission, patients admitted to the Yonsei University medical facilities including Severance Hospital have to sign a contract in which they have no choice on when they can leave the hospital or to pay for damage to equipment.The antitrust agency said the contracts the university hospital imposed on patients between December 2014 through February of this year were less fair than the standard contract assigned by the FTC.The standard contract recommended by the government allows patients to follow “justified” orders of doctors whereas Yonsei’s contract states that patients have to follow the decisions of doctors without question. The standard contract says patients have to pay for damage to equipment only when it is intentionally done whereas Yonsei’s contract says patients must pay regardless. The FTC said Yonsei made it look as such contracts were approved by the government.The fine, however, was lowered from 25 million won as the institution on Feb. 8 voluntarily corrected its contracts.By Lee Ho-jeong