A head-on battle begins (국문)

When discussing a sudden change in North Korea, China always emphasizes that it is a major stakeholder. It argues that a mass inflow of refugees would result in social disorder and harm the stability of its frontier region. Since North Korea serves as a buffer in its confrontation with the United States, China certainly has strategic security concerns. While China’s unchallenged influence on the North Korean economy would surely be damaged, it nevertheless does not mention security or economic interests officially because its refugee policy actually contains a plan to maximize China’s security and economic interests.
At a conference hosted by the Korea Foundation for Advanced Studies, Dr. Bruce Bennett of U.S. defense research think tank RAND Corporation addressed the essence of the refugee camp China wants to build. Bennet said that Chinese representatives often insist that refugee camps should be built 50 to 100 kilometers (31 to 62 miles) into North Korea from its border if an unexpected change occurs in the North. With a justification of not allowing the “refugee bomb” in their territory, the heavily armed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will cross the Apnok and Duman rivers.
Because 5 to 10 kilometers away from the border is mostly a mountainous area, it’s hard for China to set up large-scale camps there. But, the problem is that if the refugee camps are built along the line between Cholsan and Rajin — 50 kilometers from the border — they are hard to maintain because the area stretches 550 kilometers east to west. The Anju-Hwasong line 100 kilometers further south also is strategically vulnerable as it stretches nearly 500 kilometers from the east to the west.
The Chinese military authorities may consider an option farther to the south, assuming that the Korea-U.S. alliance will move northward. China may want to secure the nuclear material in Yongbyon to preempt the justification of the Korea-U.S. alliance to go northward. The PLA could reach as south as the Chongchon River-Hamheung line, the narrowest part of the Korean Peninsula, said Dr. Bennet. He warned that we cannot rule out the possibility that the Chinese forces would come down below Pyongyang to the Nampo-Wonsan line with a plan to back a pro-Chinese puppet regime. In May 1984, then General Secretary of China Hu Yaobang visited Hamheung and Wonsan as China called for an equivalent deal from North Korea, which granted a lease of Najin Port to the former Soviet Union. Both cities have ports, which China desires to access the East Sea.
In the U.S.-China summit, the North Korean nuclear issue will certainly be top of the agenda. Trump is sending messages that make us imagine a preemptive strike, while Xi Jinping wants to avoid the worst case scenario of confronting the U.S. after a sudden change in the North as China wants more time to become prosperous and powerful. Will Xi take a step back? It all depends on how ready China is to go without North Korea. Beijing may be finetuning refugee camp plans behind Trump’s back, who prides himself in making deals.
북한 급변 사태를 논할 때 중국은 자국이 강력한 이해 상관자라는 것을 강조하곤 한다. 대량 난민 유입으로 인한 사회 혼란, 더 나아가 변경의 안정을 해친다는 이유를 댄다. 북한이 순망치한(脣亡齒寒·입술이 없으면 이가 시리다)의 대미 방파제 역할을 하고 있으니 안보 전략상 위기 인식이 없을 리 없다. 또 북한 대내외 경제에 대한 중국의 독보적 영향력이 타격을 입을 텐데 공식적으론 안보나 경제 이해를 내세우지 않는다. 난민 대책 속에 안보·경제상 이익을 극대화할 수 있는 반전의 카드가 숨어 있기 때문이다.
지난달 21일 한국 고등교육재단 주최로 열린 강연. 미국의 저명한 군사·안보 싱크탱크 랜드연구소의 브루스 베넷 박사는 중국이 세울 난민 수용소의 본질을 건드렸다. 베넷 박사는 “국제회의에서 종종 중국 측 참석자들은 북한 급변 사태가 발생하면 북·중 국경 저 너머 북한 땅 안쪽으로 50~100㎞ 들어간 지역에 난민 수용소를 세워야 한다고 주장한다”고 전했다. 이른바 ‘난민 폭탄’을 영내에 끌어들일 수 없다는 등의 이유로 중무장한 인민해방군이 압록강·두만강을 건널 것이란 얘기다. 북한 영내로 5~10㎞ 진입해 봤자 산악 지역이라 대규모 수용소를 세울 수 없기 때문에 깊숙이 더 들어올 수밖에 없다는 것이다. 문제는 남쪽으로 50㎞ 들어온 철산~나진 라인은 동서로 550㎞에 달해 관리가 어렵다는 점이다. 100㎞를 더 내려온 안주~화성 라인도 동서 길이가 500㎞에 달한다. 전략적으로 방어에 취약한 곳이다.
한·미 동맹도 북쪽을 향해 움직일 것을 가정한 중국 군부는 더 남쪽으로 내려가는 선택지를 고려할 수 있다. 영변의 핵물질을 먼저 확보해 한·미 동맹의 북상 명분을 차단하기 위해서다. 이런 배경에서 인민해방군이 한반도에서 가장 짧은 병목 구간인 청천강~함흥선까지 내려올 수 있다고 베넷 박사는 주장했다. 상황이 요동치면 꼭두각시 친중 정권을 세울 요량으로 평양 아래 남포~원산선까지 내달릴 가능성도 배제해선 안 된다는 게 베넷 박사의 경고다. 함흥·원산은 북한이 옛 소련에 나진항을 임차해 주자 동등한 대우를 요구했던 것으로 알려진 중국이 1984년 5월 후야오방(胡耀邦) 당시 총서기를 파견해 답사까지 했던 지역이다. 둘 다 동해 진출에 목이 마른 중국이 그토록 갈망하던 항구가 있는 곳이다.
오늘 열리는 트럼프·시진핑(習近平)의 미·중 정상회담에서 북핵 문제는 핵심 의제가 될지 여부를 떠나 테이블 양쪽을 팽팽하게 잡아당기는 긴장 유발 요인이다. 트럼프는 대북 선제타격을 상상하게 만드는 메시지를 쏟아내고 있고 부국강병할 시간이 필요한 시진핑은 북한 급변 사태 이후 미국과 맞닥뜨리는 최악의 시나리오를 피해야 하는 구도다. 시진핑이 물러설까. ‘북한 없는 중국’을 얼마나 준비했느냐에 달렸을 것이다. 거래에 능한 트럼프 어깨 너머로 난민 수용소 카드를 가다듬고 있을지 모를 일이다.
