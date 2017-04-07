Amend the tax code (국문)
근로자·법인 절반 ‘세금 0원’…갈수록 누더기 되는 과세구조
Apr 07,2017
One out of two salary-earners and companies in Korea do not pay their income taxes. According to the National Tax Service, 8.1 million or 46.8 percent of 17.33 million individuals who reported their annual wages to the tax office in 2015 had not paid their dues on earned income. The rate is hard to find anywhere in the world that imposes fair tax liability. Exemption rate on personal income tax rarely goes above 20 percent. The rate is 32.9 percent in the United States.
Moreover, of 590,000 companies registered with the tax office, 47.1 percent have underpaid their taxes. The fact that the top 1 percent income-bracket in our corporate sector accounts for 75.9 percent of our total corporate tax revenue underscores the vulnerability and imbalance in the Korean economy. It suggests tax revenue from companies is too reliant on a few corporate entities and many companies cannot even afford taxes or are not earning enough.
The incoming administration must address the dysfunction and irregularities in the tax code. Personal income tax also should be based on fair taxation principles through low rates and broad levy. It is unfair to demand greater taxes from high earners. Currently the top 1 percent salary earners account for 32.6 percent of personal tax revenue and, by extension, the top 10 percent salary earners account for 75.9 percent of the revenue. The share of income tax contribution to the gross domestic product is at 40 percent of the levels of developed countries.
The economy cannot be sustained through such unbalanced tax systems. More revenue is needed to finance increased welfare cost against rapidly aging society. Various deduction and exemption provisions must be corrected and the surtax criteria should be tightened. Corporate tax levies should be rationalized by strengthening competitiveness of small and mid-sized companies.
The government must ease regulations and realign the industry structure to ensure balanced growth in greater number of companies. The tax code should be one of the first things the incoming administration tackle.
회사원 둘 중 한 명은 소득세, 법인 둘 중 한 곳은 법인세를 내지 않는 것으로 나타났다. 국세청에 따르면 재작년 근로소득세 신고자 1733만 명 중 810만 명(46.8%)이 소득세를 한 푼도 내지 않았다. 이는 공평과세와 국민개세(皆稅)주의 원칙이 무참히 무너진 결과로 세계적으로 유례가 없다. 대부분의 국가는 소득세 면세자 비율이 20% 안팎에 그치고, 그 비율이 높은 미국도 32.9%에 머물고 있다.
여기에다 전체 59만 개 신고법인 중 과세미달이 47.1%에 달하고, 소득 상위 1% 기업이 법인세의 75.9%를 부담하는 것도 한국 경제의 또 다른 골칫거리다. 극소수 기업이 법인세의 대부분을 부담한다는 것은 극심한 경제력 집중 현상을, 또 기업 절반이 세금을 내지 않는 것은 그만큼 한계기업이 많음을 뜻하기 때문이다.
새 정부의 조세체계 정비는 이같이 암울한 현실 진단에서 출발해야 한다. 소득세는 ‘넓은 세원, 낮은 세율’의 공평과세 원칙을 신속하게 바로세워야 한다. “돈 많이 버는 사람이 세금 많이 내라”고 생각하면 큰 오산이다. 이미 소득 상위 1% 회사원이 소득세의 32.6%, 소득 상위 10%로 넓히면 소득세의 75.9%를 부담하는 것으로 나타났다. 이런 왜곡으로 인해 국내총생산(GDP) 대비 한국의 소득세 비중은 선진국의 40%에 불과하다.
이런 조세불균형은 지속 가능하지 않다. 급격한 고령화 속도에 맞춰 복지 비용을 충당하려면 세수 증대가 필요하기 때문이다. 우선 소득세의 경우 과세체계에 뚫린 구멍을 막기 위해 비과세·감면부터 과감히 폐지하고 누진세를 좀 더 촘촘히 도입해야 한다. 법인세는 중소·중견기업의 경쟁력 강화를 통해 대기업 편중을 완화해야 안정화될 수 있다. 규제 혁파와 산업구조 개편을 적극 지원해 모든 기업이 고루 성장할 수 있는 경영환경을 만들어 줘야 한다. 다음달 9일 들어설 새 정부는 누더기 세제 개편을 최우선 과제로 삼아야 할 것이다.