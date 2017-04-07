Panic at the DP (국문)

We are concerned about the Democratic Party’s reaction to the results of a poll on a two-way race between its presidential candidate Moon Jae-in and the candidate of the People’s Party, Ahn Cheol-soo. After a poll showed Ahn with a meaningful lead over Moon, DP floor leader Woo Sang-ho attacked it, saying that an opinion survey based on an unlikely election alliance scenario does not make sense. His argument is nonsense.
Polls on a projected two-way race involving leading presidential candidates have long been conducted in this country without any objections. In the 2002 presidential election, for instance, the media conducted a poll about two leading candidates — Lee Hoi-chang from the ruling Grand National Party and Roh Moo-hyun from the opposition Democratic Party — and the DP gladly quoted its results after it showed Roh’s lead over Lee. Such polls on projected two-way races continued until the 2012 presidential election. At the time, the DP pressured Ahn to give up his bid for the presidency citing the results of the survey.
Such examples are plenty. The media continued to announce the results of projected two-way races between former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Moon Jae-in and between acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn and Moon in this election. At the time, Ban and Hwang hadn’t even formally announced presidential bids. (Both eventually dropped out of the race.) Nevertheless, the DP has been enjoying Moon’s dominance without raising any objection to two-way polls after the results showed a comfortable lead over Moon’s potential challengers.
The DP’s opposition to polls on two-way races is nothing but a double-standard. The DP raises questions about the way the polls are conducted — questions ask respondents to choose their favorite candidate without explaining such variables as electoral alliances. That’s silly.
The current situation points in the direction of a two-way race between Moon and Ahn. Opinion polls show that even if those two candidates compete in a more crowded race, the two leaders end up clashing in a neck-and-neck race within a margin of error.
We wonder if the DP is really attempting to pressure the media to change its survey methods. That’s nothing but sneakiness. We understand the DP’s sense of crisis stemming from the increasingly narrow gap between Moon and Ahn in the polls. But the DP must fight the battle with Ahn based on its commitments to policies, not polls.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 7, Page 30
양자대결 실현 가능성 없다 문제 제기
반기문·황교안 대결 땐 왜 가만 있었나
정책 제시로 수권능력 입증이 먼저다
대선 양자대결을 가정한 언론 여론조사 결과에 대한 민주당 측의 반발과 항의에 깊은 우려를 표하지 않을 수 없다. “자유한국당과 국민의당, 바른정당의 후보 단일화라는 실현 가능성 없는 가정을 전제로 한 여론조사는 문제”라는 주장(우상호 더불어민주당 원내대표)인데, 이는 전례에 비춰 타당하지도 않을뿐더러 일관성을 결여한 비논리적 주장일 뿐이다. 게다가 자신들에게 유리하지 못한 결과가 나오는 여론조사는 사전 차단하겠다는 위험천만한 독선이라는 비판을 면하기 어렵다.
우선 유력한 대선후보에 대한 대항마를 상정한 언론기관의 가상 양자대결 여론조사는 별다른 문제 제기 없이 줄곧 계속돼 온 관행이다. 2002년 대선 당시 언론들은 정몽준 등 다른 후보들이 있었음에도 이회창 후보에 대한 노무현 후보의 양자대결 여론조사를 실시했다. 여기서 노 후보가 이 후보를 앞서는 것으로 나타나자 당시 민주당은 “이회창을 이길 후보는 노무현뿐”이라고 조사 결과를 인용했다. 당시에도 노무현과 정몽준의 후보 단일화는 처음부터 실현 가능성이 높았던 것이 아니었다. 2012년 대선 때도 박근혜 후보에 맞서 문재인과 안철수 후보를 각각 붙이는 가상 양자대결 조사도 지속적으로 이뤄졌다. 당시 민주당은 이를 근거로 후보 단일화를 압박해 안 후보의 양보를 이끌어내기도 했다.
멀리 갈 것도 없다. 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장 대 문 후보, 황교안 대통령 권한대행 대 문 후보 사이의 가상 양자대결 여론조사도 계속돼 왔다. 당시 반 전 총장과 황 대행은 지지율이 높은 유력 후보들로 국민적 관심이 모아지고 있었지만 대선 출마 선언도 하지 않은 상황이었다. 그런데도 여론조사 결과 문 후보가 이기는 것으로 나타나자 민주당은 어떠한 이의 제기도 없이 문재인 대세론을 즐겨온 게 사실이다.
그런데도 민주당이 양자대결 여론조사에 대해 반발하는 것은 유리할 땐 가만있다가 불리해지자 문제를 제기하는 이중적 태도로밖에 이해할 수 없다. 민주당은 단일화 과정을 설명하지 않고 이름만 놓고 지지를 묻는 조사 방식에도 문제를 제기하지만, 현재 상황이 인위적인 단일화하기보다 문-안 양자대결로 좁아지고 있는 대선구도의 흐름을 반영한다는 점에서 문제될 게 없어 보인다. 대선이 다자대결로 치러진다고 해도 문-안 두 후보가 오차범위 내에서 접전을 벌이는 상황을 보여주는 여론조사 결과가 이를 방증하고 있다.
더욱 우려되는 것은 민주당의 태도에서 언론에 대한 간섭 의도까지 읽힌다는 것이다. 자신들에게 좀 더 유리한 결과가 나오게끔 조사 방식을 바꾸도록 압박을 가하는 것은 언론을 자기 입맛에 맞게 길들이겠다는 또 다른 형태의 ‘블랙리스트’요 청산해야 할 적폐다. 문-안 두 후보 간 지지율 격차가 계속 줄어드는 조사가 이어지는 데 위기의식을 느끼는 것은 이해할 수 있으나, 그럴수록 구체적이고 현실적인 정책을 공약으로 제시해 수권 능력을 입증하는 것이 정도다. 이번 선거는 역대 대선에 비해 이념과 지역·세대 간의 차이가 가장 두드러지지 않는데다 그런 변수들에 흔들릴 시간도 가장 짧은 상황이어서 더욱 그렇다.