Kospi falls ahead of U.S.-China summit

Seoul’s main bourse declined slightly Thursday due to worsening investor sentiment stemming from various market uncertainties, including the outcome of the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.The benchmark Kospi fell 8.1 points, or 0.37 percent, Thursday to 2,152.75. While retail investors scooped up shares worth 169.2 billion won ($149.4 million), foreign investors and institutions forced the index to tumble, offloading 119.8 billion won and 184.9 billion won each in local stocks.Bae Sung-young, an analyst at KB Securities, said foreigners offloaded Korean stocks in line with the U.S. stock correction. He said a weaker won prompted foreign investors to unload local stocks.The March Federal Open Market Committee minutes, which hinted a change in the Fed’s reinvestment policy, also spurred a fall.By sector, automobiles fell 0.8 percent and semiconductors slid 0.5 percent. Most shares were in the negative terrain.Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 0.71 percent to close at 2,092,000 won on Thursday and chipmaker SK Hynix lost 1.79 percent to end at 49,400 won.Steelmaker Posco slid 2.50 percent to 273,000 won and portal giant Naver shed 0.36 percent to 840,000. Hyundai Motor sank 1.33 percent to 148,000 won as its sister company Kia Motors fell 0.28 percent to 35,850 won. Affiliate and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis sank 2.18 percent to 224,000 won.Shinhan Financial Group, however, rose for a second day, up 0.85 percent to 47,700 won. KT&G, a tobacco and gingseng producer, climbed 0.5 percent while SK Telecom rose 1.19 percent to 256,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq inched up 0.29 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 630,46.Pharmaceuticals firm Celltrion fell 0.33 percent to 90,300 won and messenger app operator Kakao fell 1.63 percent to 84,500 won. CJ E&M, the entertainment unit of CJ, climbed 1.66 percent to 85,600 won.The local currency closed at 1,133.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.80 won from the previous session’s close.The yield on three-year government bonds rose 3 basis points to 1.68 percent and returns on the 10-year treasury went up 4 basis points to 2.18 percent.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, YONHAP [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]