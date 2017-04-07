Korea Britain Society elects head

Lee Hye-hoon

The Korea Britain Society on Wednesday elected as its 14th president Bareun Party Rep. Lee Hye-hoon, the British Embassy in Seoul announced on Thursday.Lee received her Ph.D. degree in economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and was an economics professor at the University of Leicester from 1994 to 1996.Upon returning to Korea in 1996, she worked at the Korea Development Institute before her election as a representative of Seocho District, southern Seoul, in 2004.“I will work to ensure Korea-U.K. ties strengthen in light of recent happenings in the U.K., including the Brexit,” Lee said.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]