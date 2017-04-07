Diageo, Kakao team up to promote Guinness in Korea

Diageo Korea is working with Kakao, operator of Korea’s top messaging app KakaoTalk, to introduce Guinness, Ireland’s famed dry stout, to local consumers.The Korean unit of the British liquor company said Wednesday that it has entered a partnership with Kakao Navi and Kakao Driver to promote Guinness in Korea by offering promotions at 30 restaurants in Seoul, including Stubborn in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and Gastro Tong in Jongno District, central Seoul.Customers who preregister online will get 50 percent off set meals that include Guinness. Those who use Kakao Navi, a navigation service, to get to the restaurant will receive a 10,000 won ($8.80) coupon to use Kakao Driver’s chauffeur service to return home.By Jin Eun-soo