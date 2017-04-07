Kumho Tire wins Red Dot award for product design

Kumho Tire won the Red Dot Design Award in product design Thursday with its high-end SUV tire, the Crugen HP71.It is the first Korean tire company to win the prestigious German design award six years straight.“Receiving the award for six consecutive years is recognition of the excellence and competitiveness of our designs,” said Chung Taek-gyun, head of Kumho Tire’s R&D Division.The Crugen HP71 was recognized for its holographic design on the tire’s sidewall that gives it a more sophisticated look. It was also lauded for fitting the performance of different SUV types.The annual Red Dot Design Award honors excellence in product design and advertising.By Jin Eun-soo