Samsung funds science, technology research

Samsung Electronics is providing financial support to academics on 40 research topics in basic sciences, material technologies and information and communications technologies (ICT) during the first half of this year.As part of its long-term plan to subsidize scientific and technological research that could help propel national growth, Samsung has selected beneficiaries twice a year since August 2013. The tech giant has earmarked 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) to that end.In basic sciences, 18 projects were picked including a study into the mechanism that maintains brain health while sleeping and aging, led by a team of scientists at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. In the material technology sector, research projects on the next-generation, low-power memory device as well as six other subjects were beneficiaries. In the ICT area, an artificial intelligence study that shows the scene a viewer wants to see while watching a video, and 14 more were picked.Samsung accepts applications for the subsidy throughout the year on its homepage and a committee of experts from home and abroad screens the applicants every six months.For the second half, the results will be announced on Sept. 28.Samsung has also designated two sectors - next-generation semiconductor materials and devices and intelligence for smart machines - that are deemed urgent on a national scale this year. It is a separate subsidy plan. Academics devoted to the two fields may apply for financial aid at Samsung’s future technology fostering center at www.samsungftf.com from April 25 until May 6. Results will be announced July 11.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]