Davichi’s Lee Hae-ri ready for her solo debut

Singer Lee Hae-ri of singing duo Davichi will release a solo record, the first in her ten-year career. The album will go up against many artists who have already announced their comebacks in April.According to sources in the music industry, Lee will release her first-ever solo album sometime this month. Lee is the main singer of the female duo.In an already-saturated month, due to artists being reluctant to release music in May because of the presidential election, Lee will have to fend off competition from the likes of IU, Taeyeon and many more who are currently battling on the charts.Lee debuted in 2008 with Davichi’s first album “Amaranth,” and along with partner-in-crime Kang Min-kyung, has went on to release hits such as “Cry Again,” “8282” and “Time, Please Stop.”By Kim Jung-kyoon