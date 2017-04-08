Science and ICT’s PR video (국문)

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution = Science and Technology + ICT” was the catchphrase of the promotional video that the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning presented on its website on April 4. The 30-second video clip emphasizes the importance of the fourth industrial revolution, showing the part virtual reality, self-driving vehicles and office assistant robots will play.
“The most beautiful moments in life are created by the fusion of science and ICT,” the speaker says. The ministry is aggressively promoting the video on social media channels, such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
But many disapprove of the promotional video. Science and ICT are the two major areas the ministry handles, and with only a month left until the new administration takes office, the ministry’s emphasis on science and ICT can be seen as a way to retain the ministry, which has been discussed as a target for dissolution.
The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning is a gigantic ministry that the Park Geun-hye administration created by combining the ICT policy function of the Ministry of Knowledge Economy and Ministry of Education and Science Technology’s science and technology parts in February 2013. But the ministry is in a precarious situation. It is a symbol of the Park administration and government organizational reshuffle plans that suggest separating science and ICT.
Presidential hopefuls often mention the dissolution of the ministry. Both the Democratic Party’s candidate Moon Jae-in and the People’s Party’s candidate Ahn Cheol-soo have pledged to separate science and ICT functions or integrate them into other ministries. They think that Park administration’s experiment of combining the two functions failed.
A public promotional message should be about public interest. When the ministry is at the top of the list for reshuffling, it is only natural that its emphasis on merging science and ICT at this sensitive time seems defensive. Also, the ministry made the video with taxpayers’ money.
If the ministry wished to refute the reorganization, it should have used more convincing ways to argue why one ministry needs to deal with both science and ICT. If it wanted to highlight the grand vision of the fourth industrial revolution, it should have made a more sophisticated video to avoid misunderstanding. There is no self-reflection on why the ministry never fails to be named as the first agency to be reshuffled. It needs to review whether the gigantic ministry has shown results and accomplishments suited for its size.
If the ministry is to remain intact, it should persuade the citizens with its outcomes from the past four and half years, not with a promotional video.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 7, Page 33
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
BY HA SEON-YOUNG
미래창조과학부가 지난 4일 홈페이지에 공개한 광고 영상의 캐치프레이즈다. 30초짜리 이 홍보 영상은 가상현실(VR)·자율주행차·사무보조 로봇이 바꿀 미래를 보여주며 4차 산업혁명의 중요성을 이야기한다. "인생의 가장 아름다운 순간을 과학기술과 ICT(정보통신기술) 융합이 만들어간다"고 강조한다. 미래부는 이 영상을 유튜브·트위터·페이스북 등 소셜미디어 계정에도 적극적으로 홍보하고 있다.
언뜻 보면 4차 산업혁명을 강조하는 이 공익 광고가 빈축을 사고 있다. 해당 광고에서 강조하는 과학기술과 ICT는 미래부가 담당하는 주요 두 업무다. 새 정부 출범 한 달을 앞두고 '해체론'이 불거지는 미래부가 과학기술과 ICT의 '융합'을 강조하는 것은 결국 '미래부 존치를 주장하는 것'이라고 해석될 수 있기 때문이다.
미래부는 2013년 2월 박근혜 정부가 출범하며 지식경제부의 ICT 정책 기능과 교육과학기술부의 과학기술 기능 등을 합쳐서 만든 '공룡 부처'다. 그런 미래부가 요즘에는 그야말로 '풍전등화' 신세다. 박근혜 정부의 상징과도 같은 데다 과학기술과 ICT 기능 분리를 골자로 하는 개편안이 솔솔 나오고 있기 때문이다.
주요 대선후보들도 미래부 해체를 종종 언급한다. 문재인 더불어민주당 후보와 안철수 국민의당 후보는 과학기술과 ICT 기능을 분리하거나 다른 부처에 통합하는 방안을 공약으로 내놨다. 과학기술과 ICT 기능을 합친 박근혜 정부의 실험이 실패했다고 생각하기 때문이다.
오얏나무 아래서는 갓끈을 고치지 않는다. 공익 광고는 말 그대로 '공공의 이익을 목적으로 하는 광고'여야 한다. '개편 부처 1순위'로 꼽히는 미래부가 민감한 시기에 공익 광고에서 '과학기술과 ICT의 융합'을 강조하니 '밥그릇 챙기기'로 보이는 것은 당연하다. 더군다나 국민의 혈세로 만든 광고에 '부처 이기주의'가 들어가는 것은 상식에도 어긋난다.
만약 미래부가 해체론에 대해 반박하고 싶었던 것이라면 왜 차기 정부에서도 과학기술과 ICT라는 두 업무를 한 부처에서 추진해야 하는지 좀 더 설득력 있게 보여줘야 한다. 그게 아니라 4차 산업혁명이라는 거대 담론을 강조하고 싶었던 것이라면 이런 오해를 사지 않게 좀 더 세련된 방식으로 광고를 만들었어야 했다.
미래부가 왜 매번 '부처 개편' 1순위에 어김없이 꼽히는지에 대한 미래부 자성의 목소리는 쉽게 찾아볼 수 없다. 미래부는 '공룡 부처'에 걸맞은 실적과 성과를 거뒀는지에 대한 반성이 필요하다. '부처 존치'가 꼭 필요하다고 생각한다면 공익 광고가 아닌 지난 4년 반 동안 거둔 성과로 국민을 설득하는 편이 더 바람직할 것이다.
하선영 산업부 기자