NPS in a tight spot (국문)
정부 무능·무책임을 왜 국민연금으로 돌리나
Apr 08,2017
The National Pension Service (NPS) has deferred a decision for another week on whether to agree to a government-led bailout of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
Under the plan, the state will requires all private lenders to participate in a debt reorganization scheme to prevent the shipbuilder from entering bankruptcy procedures.
If the NPS goes along with the state program, which also requires bondholders to convert half of their debt into equity in DSME and defer the maturity of the rest for another three years, it would lose about 260 billion won out of the 388.7 billion won ($343 million) in DSME corporate bonds it owns.
Then again, it could see up to 90 percent of its investment go down the drain if the shipbuilder sails into bankruptcy court. One way or the other, it will be losing valuable assets that should be translating into pensions for ordinary citizens. It must opt for the route that minimizes its losses.
The government has put the national pension fund operator in a tight spot. The bonds were purchased at a time when DSME was window-dressing losses of billions of dollars as profits over several years under the astonishingly lax management of state lender Korea Development Bank, which is its largest shareholder and creditor. The accounting fraud was later exposed, but the government proceeded with a bailout.
It injected fresh funding of 4.2 trillion won in 2015 and converted 2.8 trillion won worth of debt into equity last December. It is pursuing another rescue package comprised of 2.9 trillion won in new loans and a haircut on existing debt. It is pouring massive amounts of public funds to make up for past losses and mismanagement.
Yet the government is audacious enough to bully private lenders into go along with the bailout. Yoo Il-ho, deputy prime minister for the economy, more or less threatened that “the solution is laid out for the bondholders on what is the best way to protect the interests of its fund holders and investors.”
National pensions are not a piggybank for the government. The interests of the contributors should come first. The NPS is still under fire for having succumbed to demands from aides of the president to agree to a merger plan of Samsung units as its shareholder.
Whatever the conclusion the NPS comes to about its investment in DSME, the government must not interfere.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 7, Page 34
대우조선해양 회사채 3800억원을 둘러싼 국민연금의 고민이 깊어지고 있다. 어제 투자위원회가 가부 결정을 내리지 못하고 다음주에 또 회의를 소집하기로 했다. 국민연금으로선 진퇴양난이다. 정부의 요구대로 절반을 출자전환하고 나머지를 3년 유예하면 2600억원가량의 손실을 입게 된다. 그렇다고 요구를 거절해 기업회생절차(법정관리)나 사전회생계획제도(P플랜)에 들어가면 투자액의 최대 90%가 날아간다. 어느 경우든 잘못된 투자 판단으로 국민의 노후자금을 날린 책임을 비껴가기 어렵다. 이제라도 객관적이고 투명하게 손실을 최소화할 방책을 찾아야 한다.
상황을 이렇게 만든 건 다름 아닌 정부다. 문제의 회사채는 대우조선 경영진이 수조원대의 분식회계를 저지르던 시기에 발행됐다. 대주주인 산업은행은 관리 의무를 방기하고 낙하산 심기에만 열중했다. 뒤늦게 회사가 빈껍데기라는 게 밝혀졌지만 정부는 대책 없는 낙관론을 반복하며 지원을 계속해 왔다. 2015년 4조2000억원의 신규 자금을 투입했고 지난해 12월 2조8000억원을 출자전환했다. 지금도 2조9000억원 규모의 신규 자금 지원과 출자전환을 통한 채무 축소를 추진 중이다. 과거의 무능과 책임을 끝없는 혈세 투입으로 덮고 있는 셈이다. 그런데도 반성은커녕 국민연금에 출자전환을 압박하는 어이없는 모습을 보이고 있다. 유일호 경제부총리는 "국민연금 등 채권자들이 연금 가입자나 투자자 자신을 위해 어떤 판단을 하는 것이 이익인지 이미 명확한 답이 나와 있다"고 주장했다. 정부 안을 따르라는 노골적인 요구다.
국민연금은 정부 쌈짓돈이 아니다. 돈을 낸 가입자들의 이익을 최우선으로 해야 한다. 2015년 삼성물산-제일모직 합병 찬성이 불러온 후폭풍이 아직 가라앉지 않았다. 어떤 결정을 내리고 책임 추궁을 당해도 그건 국민연금의 몫이 돼야 한다. 정부가 이래라저래라 할 자격이 없다. 정부의 국민연금 압박은 무능을 구태로 덮으려는 시대착오적인 행태다.