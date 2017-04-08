Very uncertain times (국문)

We wait with deep trepidation the outcome of the first summit between the globe’s two superpowers, whose leaders are promising renaissances for their countries under the parallel slogans “America First” and “The Chinese Dream.” The future of the Korean Peninsula and North Korean nuclear and missile threats top the agenda of the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Seoul remains an outsider even as their talks will probably directly affect the lives of the Korean people. In normal times, Seoul officials would have been closely briefed on the issues to be tabled at the talks between the U.S. and Chinese leaders and their progress.
But Seoul suffers from a leadership vacuum after the removal of the president and ahead of the presidential snap election. So it does not have any say in ongoing discussions that could possibly involve a preemptive strike on North Korea. Some compare the current situation to the Yalta Conference among allied forces following World War II that led to the division of the Korean Peninsula. Permission for that was not sought from Koreans. It’s hard not to worry about the “Korea Passing” syndrome, where Seoul is neglected in major decisions by global powers.
Seoul officials did try to play a role. National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin spoke with his counterpart Herbert McMaster in the Trump administration. Our officials explained Seoul’s stance on North Korean issues to State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Joseph Yun, U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea policy, during their visit to Korea last month.
Still, Seoul has lost influence. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who formed a personal connection with Trump through summit talks, had a phone conversation with the U.S. president before the meeting with Xi and pleaded for a joint front against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
North Korea is ready to carry out its sixth nuclear test. Despite his campaign pledge to lessen American engagement in conflict zones, Trump Thursday night ordered airstrikes on a Syrian airfield to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack. His quick action suggests he could be true to his word of claiming the U.S. could act alone to punish North Korea. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have not been so high since the end of the Korean War. Senior officials must keep close contact with Washington and make most of the April 16-18 visit by Vice President Mike Pence.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 8, Page 30
‘아메리카 퍼스트’와 ‘중국 꿈’의 대결로 관심을 모은 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석 간의 첫 회동을 지켜보는 우리의 마음은 착잡하기만 하다. 한반도 운명과 직결된 북핵 문제가 그 어느 때보다 강조된 미·중 정상회담이건만 정작 당사자인 한국의 존재감은 그 어떤 시기보다 가볍기 때문이다. 정상 상황이었다면 미·중 회담에 앞서 미국과의 긴밀한 사전 조율을 통해 우리 입장을 보다 많이 반영했을 것이다. 하나 우리의 리더십 부재로 이번엔 태평양 건너 회담을 강 건너 불 보듯 하는 신세가 됐다. 일각에선 이번 회담을 우리 없이 한반도 문제가 논의된 얄타회담에 비유하는가 하면, 중요 사항 결정에서 한국이 배제되는 ‘코리아 패싱’ 현상을 우려하기도 한다.
물론 우리 정부가 넋 놓고만 있었던 건 아니다. 김관진 청와대 국가안보실장이 회담 전 허버트 맥매스터 미 국가안보보좌관과 통화하고 지난달 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관이나 조셉 윤 미 국무부 대북정책 특별대표 방한 시 우리 입장을 꾸준하게 설명하는 노력을 해 왔다. 그러나 최고 지도자 공백으로 인한 구멍을 메우기엔 역부족인 게 사실이다. 아베 신조 일본 총리가 회담 직전 트럼프와 직접 통화하며 북한 미사일 도발에 대응한 미·일 동맹의 중요성을 거론한 점 등과 비교할 때 대통령 궐위에 따른 안보의 빈틈은 더욱 크게 보인다.
문제는 앞으로다. 북한은 언제라도 6차 핵실험을 할 태세다. 트럼프 정부는 6일 화학무기 사용 의심을 받는 시리아 정부군을 공습하는 등 버락 오바마 정권과는 사뭇 다른 공세적 모습을 보이고 있다. 이는 미국이 설정한 레드라인을 북한이 넘어서면 곧바로 응징에 나서겠다는 경고로도 해석된다. 한반도 정세가 6·25전쟁 이후 가장 위험하다는 말이 나온다. 현재 우리 정부는 대통령 권한대행 체제이긴 하지만 이 같은 비상 시국을 맞아 적극적인 외교로 한반도 정세 관리에 혼신의 힘을 다해야 한다. 미국 최고위급 인사와의 소통으로 한·미 동맹의 굳건함을 확인하고, 16~18일 예정된 마이크 펜스 미 부통령의 방한 계기도 잘 활용해야 한다. 특히 우리 대선후보들은 국가의 존망이 걸린 안보 문제에 대한 분명한 입장 표명을 통해 국민의 심판을 구해야 할 것이다.