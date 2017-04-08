Trump Is a Chinese Agent

The big story everyone is chasing is whether President Trump is a Russian stooge. Wrong. That’s all a smoke screen. Trump is actually a Chinese agent. He is clearly out to make China great again. Just look at the facts.도널드 트럼프 대통령이 러시아의 꼭두각시라는 뉴스가 워싱턴을 뒤흔들고 있다. 틀렸다. 연막일 뿐이다. 트럼프는 실은 중국의 꼭두각시다. 그는 미국이 아니라 ‘중국을 위대하게’ 만들려고 대통령이 된 게 분명하다. 이를 뒷받침할 근거는 차고 넘친다.Trump took office promising to fix our trade imbalance with China, and what’s the first thing he did? He threw away a U.S.-designed free-trade deal with 11 other Pacific nations — a pact whose members make up 40 percent of global G.D.P. The Trans-Pacific Partnership was based largely on U.S. economic interests, benefiting our fastest-growing technologies and agribusinesses, and had more labor, environmental and human rights standards than any trade agreement ever. And it excluded China. It was our baby, shaping the future of trade in Asia.우선 트럼프는 중국과의 무역수지 불균형을 바로잡겠다고 약속했다. 그래서 취임 뒤 가장 먼저 한 일은? 미국이 일본 등 11개 아시아·태평양 국가들과 체결한 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP)을 가차 없이 폐기한 것이다. 전 세계 GDP의 40%를 차지하는 경제강국들과의 자유무역협정을 헌신짝처럼 벗어던진 셈이다. TPP는 미국의 기술과 농업에 큰 이득을 주고 가장 엄격한 노동·환경·인권 기준을 적용해 미국인의 삶의 질을 높여줄 기회로 기대를 모았다. 게다가 중국을 배제한 협정이라 아태 지역에서 미국의 리더십을 강화해줄 기반도 됐다. 전임 오바마 행정부가 협정을 성사시키기 위해 심혈을 기울인 이유다.Imagine if Trump were negotiating with China now as not only the U.S. president but also as head of a 12-nation trading bloc based on our values and interests. That’s called l-e-v-e-r-a-g-e, and Trump just threw it away … because he promised to in the campaign — without, I’d bet, ever reading TPP. What a chump! A Peterson Institute study said TPP would “increase annual real incomes in the United States by $131 billion” by 2030, without changing total U.S. employment levels. Goodbye to that. I can still hear the clinking of champagne glasses in Beijing.트럼프가 미국뿐 아니라 일본을 비롯한 12개 경제강국을 대표하는 리더로서 중국과 회담한다면 대중 레버리지(지렛대)가 확 커질 것이다. 그런데 트럼프는 이런 좋은 무기를 휴지조각처럼 버렸다. 그의 대선 공약이었기 때문이다. 필자는 트럼프가 TPP 협정문을 단 한 글자도 읽어보지 않았다고 확신한다. 돈을 걸 수도 있다. 피터슨 연구소에 따르면 TPP는 2030년까지 미국의 연간 실질소득을 1310억 달러나 늘리면서 고용률을 낮추는 부작용은 내지 않을 것으로 예상했다. 이제 그 전망도 물거품이 됐다. 베이징에서 샴페인 잔을 부딪치는 소리가 미국까지 들리는 듯하다.Now more Asian nations are falling in line with China’s regional trading association — the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership — which has no serious environmental, intellectual property, human trafficking or labor standards like TPP. But Trump took his Make China Great campaign to a new level on Tuesday by rejecting the science on climate change and tossing out all Obama-era plans to shrink our dependence on coal-fired power. Trump also wants to weaken existing mileage requirements for U.S.-made vehicles. Stupid.트럼프의 어리석은 TPP 폐기는 중국이 주도하는 ‘역내포괄적경제동반자협정(RCEP)’만 키워주게 될 것이다. RCEP는 TPP와 달리 환경이나 지식재산권은 물론 인신매매·노동에 대해 솜방망이나 다름없는 기준을 적용한다. 트럼프는 기후변화 대책도 포기했다. 화력에너지 의존도를 줄이려 한 전임 오바마 행정부의 정책을 폐기함으로써 ‘중국을 위대하게’ 만들기 위한 장정에 나선 것이다. 게다가 미국산 자동차의 연비 기준도 완화하겠다니 이런 어리석은 대통령이 또 있을까.O.K., Mr. President, let’s assume for a second that climate change is a hoax. Do you believe in math? There are now 7.5 billion people on the planet, and there will be 8.5 billion by 2030, according to the United Nations population bureau — and most will want to drive like us, eat protein like us and live in houses like us. And if they do, we’ll eat up, burn up, smoke up and choke up the planet — and devour our fisheries, coral reefs, rivers and forests — at a pace we’ve never seen before. Major cities in India and China already can’t breathe; wait for when there are another billion people.백번을 양보해 트럼프의 주장대로 “기후 변화는 사기극”이라고 치자. 지구의 인구는 현재 75억 명에서 2030년에는 85억 명까지 치솟을 것이다. 이들의 대부분은 미국인처럼 마이카를 몰고 육류를 즐기며 전원주택에서 살고 싶어 한다. 그 결과 인류는 지금보다 더 많이 먹어 치우고, 더 태우고, 더 버려 지구를 더욱 숨막히게 할 것이다. 어장과 산호초, 강과 숲은 전례 없는 속도로 황폐하게 될 것이다. 이미 인도와 중국의 대도시에선 숨 쉬기조차 힘든 마당이다. 인구가 10억 명 더 늘어날 10년 뒤엔 어떤 상황이 될까?That means that clean power, clean water, clean air, clean transportation and energy-efficient buildings will have to be the next great global industry, whether or not there is climate change. The demand will be huge.청정에너지, 깨끗한 물과 대기, 그리고 에너지 효율적인 건물과 교통기관이 차세대 글로벌 산업으로 부상할 수밖에 없다. 이런 청정산업에 대한 수요는 그야말로 엄청날 것이다.So what is China doing? Its new five-year plan is a rush to electric cars, batteries, nuclear, wind, solar and energy efficiency — and a cap-and-trade system for carbon. Trump’s plan? More coal and oil. Hello? How can America be great if we don’t dominate the next great global industry — clean power?중국은 이에 대비해 전기차와 배터리, 원자력·풍력·태양력 발전을 집중 개발하는 한편 에너지 효율성을 높이기 위한 5개년 정책을 시행하고 있다. 탄소 상한거래제가 그 한 예다. 그러나 트럼프의 대응은 거꾸로다. “석탄과 석유 소비를 늘리자”는 것이다. 미래를 지배할 글로벌 신산업을 중국에 뺏겨놓고 어떻게 ‘미국을 위대하게’ 만들 수 있다는 것인가? 이런 어리석은 대통령이 또 있을까?(중략)Thomas L. Friedman토머스 프리드먼 / NYT 컬럼니스트