2PM reschedules concert series after injury

Boy band 2PM will return to the stage while one of its members is recovering from injuries he sustained while performing in February, its management agency said Friday.JYP Entertainment said in a statement the six-member group will hold six concerts in June at Hwajung Stadium of Korea University in Seoul.On Feb. 26, Jun. K fell off a moving vehicle while performing at Seoul Olympic Park, fracturing his right elbow and right ring finger. He since has had surgery and has been resting.Because of the injury, the agency canceled the remaining half of the group’s concerts that were scheduled through the weekend.The tickets for the upcoming concerts are available for purchase online beginning April 24 for fans and April 27 for the general public. Yonhap