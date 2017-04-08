Taeyeon to embark on first solo Asian tour

Taeyeon from girl group Girls’ Generation will perform a series of solo concerts in Seoul and then embark on an Asia tour, her management agency said Friday.According to S.M. Entertainment, she will hold the “TAEYEON solo concert: PERSONA” for three days from May 12 to 14 at the Olympic Hall of Seoul Olympic Park.The concert is the first since her solo concerts in Korea in July and August of last year.In August, she will embark on her Asian tour, with stops in Hong Kong, Taipei and Bangkok.“We used the word ‘persona’ because we wanted fans to experience a wide spectrum of Taeyeon’s music,” the agency said in a statement.On Wednesday, the extended edition of her first full-length album, “My Voice - The 1st Album Deluxe Edition,” was released. She is expected to sing songs from the album during the upcoming performances. Yonhap