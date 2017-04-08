[앵커브리핑] 마주하게 된 '절대 고독'의 시간 속에서

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.교도관 K씨는 측은지심이 있는 사람이었습니다.Prison officer K was a man of*compassion: 측은지심재소자들이 검찰에 조사를 받으러 갔다가 늦게 돌아오기라도 하는 날에는 남들 모르게 컵라면을 데워 슬쩍 사방 안으로 넣어주곤 했습니다.If inmates came back late fromby the, he would secretly slide in a warm cup of ramen to their cells.*questioning: 조사, 심문*prosecution: 검찰기름기 없는 구치소 음식에 겨우 적응해 갈 때쯤, 그렇게 해서 얻어먹는 컵라면은 재소자들에겐 특별한 것이었겠지요. 한 끼 1440원이라는 값으로 매길 수 없는 사람의 정이 들어간 것이었을 테니까요.Just when inmates were getting used to themeals of the detention center, thewould have been very special to the inmates. While themeals cost 1,440 won, that special cup ramen with a pinch of affection would have been priceless.*brittle: 퍽퍽한*ramen noodles: 컵라면*detention center: 구치소어느 가을날… 요즘 같은 미세먼지 걱정 없이 가을꽃과 단풍들의 색깔이 제 빛을 모두 내며 운치를 더할 때 K 교도관은 재소자들을 잠깐씩이라도 구치소 뒤뜰로 데려가 국화꽃 향기를 맡게 해주기도 했습니다.One autumn day, where the autumn flowers andshow off their colors, prison officer K would, for a brief moment, take the inmates outside to the backyard and allow them to take in the scent of the*foliage: 나뭇잎*chrysanthemums: 국화꽃믿거나 말거나 같은 얘기가 아니라 그 안에서도 그렇게 사람들은 살아가고 있었다는 것이지요.It’s not a believe it or not story, but aof how people led their lives even ina detention center.*depiction: 묘사*the confines of: ~의 범위 안에서그러나 그럼에도 피할 수 없는 그것… 바로 절대 고독.But one thing that officer K couldn’t alleviate was*absolute solitude: 절대고독"감옥에서는, 특히 독방에 앉아서는 모든 문제를 근본적인 지점에서 다시 생각하게 됩니다" - 신영복 <강의>“In prison, especially in, I came to revisit all problems from their mostlevel.” – Shin Young-bok, Lecture: My Reading of Asian Classics.*solitary confinement: 독방*fundamentals: 기본 원칙, 핵심굳이 신영복의 말을 빌지 않더라도. 좁은 공간을 채우는 건 오직 적막 뿐.We don’t need to borrow Shin’s words to know that the only thing that fills the limited space is thesilence.*desolate: 적막한, 황량한고독 속에서 자신을 성찰하게 되는 곳. 감옥은 어쩔 수 없이 그런 곳이겠지요.Prison is a place where one must facein solitude.*introspective: 자아성찰수인번호 503번. 3.2평 독방에 수감된 그 역시 그 고독의 시간과 마주하게 되었습니다.Handed the503, the ex-president is locked up in a 12 square-meter solitary cell, and now faces her very own introspection in solitude.*prisoner number: 수인번호물론 변호인 접견과 구치소장 면담으로 상당 시간을 보냈다고 하지만 세상으로부터 물리적으로 격리됐을 때 주어지는 피치 못할 절대 고독의 시간은 그 고독의 실체를 못 느낄 정도로 짧지는 않을 것입니다.She reportedly spent much of her time in the cell meeting with her attorney and conducting interviews with the head of the detention center, but the absolute solitude one faces when isolated from the world is enough.청와대 저 깊은 곳에 앉아 대면 보고조차 받기를 꺼려했던 지난 몇 년의 시간이 스스로 선택한 고독이었다면 이제는 자신이 원치 않았던 강요된 고독과 마주하게 된 순간이지요.If the time she spent deep in the compound of the Blue House, reluctant to even receive afor the past few years, was voluntary solitude, the predicament she is facing now is involuntary, forced solitude.*face-to-face briefing: 대면보고그 고독의 시간을 보낸 뒤 그가 우리에게 내보일 사유의 결과물은 과연 무엇일까…After her time spent reflecting in solitude, what will she reveal to us?계절은 가을 국화가 아닌 봄의 개나리꽃이 만발하는 시간. 그 노란색의 소망이 남도 끝에서 다시 피어나 올라오는 계절에 말입니다.It is the season whenbloom, rather than the chrysanthemums of autumn. It’s the season where the yellow hopes from the southern tips of the peninsula bloom, and ascend upwards.*forsythias: 개나리꽃오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on April 3, 2017Translated for April 8, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster