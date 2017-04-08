All eyes on Trump-Xi summit

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, in Palm Beach, Fla. [AP/YONHAP] 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령(오른쪽)이 목요일 플로리다주 팜 비치 마라라고 리조트에서 환영 만찬장에서 시진핑 중국 주석과 악수하고 있다. [AP/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, April 6, 2017The White House declared thaton the North Korea nuclear issue and “all options” ahead of a key summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida Thursday and Friday.*time has run out: 시간이 다 되다*be on the table: 상정돼 있다, 검토 중이다백악관은 북핵 문제는 이제 시간이 다 됐고 “모든 옵션을 검토 중”이라고 선언했다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 시진핑 중국 대통령이 목요일과 금요일 플로리다에서 중요한 정상회담을 앞두고 나온 주장이다.Thiscame as North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea Wednesday morning just ahead of the first meeting between Trump and Xi at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which is expected to beby the issue of how to deal with Pyongyang and its threats.*assertion: 주장*dominate: 지배하다, 두드러지다, 우세하다트럼프-시 정상회담을 앞두고 수요일 오전 북한이 동해로 중거리 탄도미사일을 발사했을 때 이런 주장이 나왔다. 플로리다 팜 비치 마라라고 리조트에서 가질 미중 정상회담에서 북한의 위협이 주요 의제로 다뤄질 것으로 예상된다.“The clock has now run out and all options are on the table for us,” a senior White House official saidin a news conference Tuesday, which came just ahead of the missile launch.*on the condition of anonymity: 익명을 전제로북한이 미사일을 발사하기 직전에 가진 화요일 기자회견에서 익명을 요구한 백악관 고위 관리는 “시간이 이제 다 소진됐고 모든 옵션들을 테이블 위에 올려놨다”고 말했다.“We would have loved to see North Korea join the community of nations,” said the official. He said that hadn’t happened “over different dialogues and offers over the course of four administrations.”그 관리는 “우리는 북한이 국제사회에 참여하는 것을 보고 싶었다”고 말했다. “정부가 네 번 바뀌는 동안 많은 대화들과 제안들이 있었지만” 북한이 국제사회에 참여하는 일은 생기지 않았다고 그는 말했다.Claiming North Korea is a “matter of urgent interest” for President Trump and his administration, the official added that Trump “has been pretty clear in messaging how important it is for China towith the United States, and for China to begin exerting its considerable economictoa peaceful resolution to that problem.”*coordinate: 조정하다, 편성하다*leverage: 영향력, 지렛대*bring about: 야기하다, 초래하다트럼프 대통령과 그의 행정부에게 북한은 “시급한 관심사”라고 주장하면서, 그 고위 관리는 트럼프 대통령은 “중국이 미국과 협력하는 것이 매우 중요하고 북한 문제를 평화적으로 해결하는데 중국이 경제적 영향력을 사용해야 한다는 메시지를 분명히 전달하고 있다”고 덧붙였다.Such issues will come up in their discussions, the official said. “Even though we hear sometimes that China’s political influence may havewith North Korea, clearly its economic leverage has not,”that nearly 90 percent of Pyongyang’s external trade is with its closest ally Beijing.*diminish: 감소하다*point out: 지적하다이런 문제들이 논의될 것이라고 그 관리는 말했다. “비록 북한에 대한 중국의 정치적 영향력은 감소했다는 얘기를 듣고 있지만, 경제적 영향력은 그렇지 않다.” 그는 북한의 대외무역의 90%가 중국과의 무역이라고 지적했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)