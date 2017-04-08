Security views matter

The Korean presidential system, with its single five-year term, is greatly admired by many Japanese, who blame feeble leadership by short-lived administrations for their two decades of stagnation and weakened global influence. Japanese prime ministers didn’t last long, often only a year or so. Shinzo Abe has overcome the revolving door tradition in Japanese politics, enjoying monarch-like power — which shows that at the end of the day it’s just not the system but individual capabilities and a level of public support that make the difference.The disproportionate concentration of power in a president has been blamed for the fall of former President Park Geun-hye and the upheaval the country is going through. Many call for realignment in our governing structure to ensure such a downfall isn’t repeated. But there is little serious talk or deliberation on the merits of a presidential system or the governance or leadership system that led to administrative dysfunction.Voters and the media should pay extraordinary attention to how to improve the screening of the qualities and leadership capabilities of candidates in order to come to a proper judgment in the upcoming presidential election. North Korea is ready to conduct its sixth nuclear test and is accelerating the development of missiles capable of reaching not only U.S. military bases in Japan but also the U.S. mainland. The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump is publicly floating the idea of a preemptive strike on North Korea’s nuclear facilities. A poll shows that seven out of ten South Koreans believe Washington could go ahead with the attack on the North’s nuclear facilities. The next president, therefore, must be clear on defense and security policy.First of all, our presidential candidates must clarify their position on the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system and on the decades-old alliance. During his visit to East Asia, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Thaad deployment is necessary to ensure the safety of American soldiers in South Korea. The issue could influence the alliance between Seoul and Washington and U.S. policy on its military presence in South Korea.At the moment, all the candidates vow to tackle our unemployment problem. But they should keep in mind that without stability in national security and removal of geopolitical risks, the economy cannot be revitalized and jobs created. Monetary tightening in the U.S. on top of escalated geopolitical risks could prompt an exodus of foreign capital from South Korea. A president competent in foreign and security affairs can rejuvenate the sagging economy.Presidential candidates and political parties must present their position on the North Korean nuclear issue, geopolitical risks, and the Korea-U.S. to the people. Our politicians must wonder why the U.S. Congress took bipartisan action ahead of them to criticize China’s apparent retaliations against South Korea over the Thaad decision.Next, the candidates must be able to specify their plans to normalize the crippled governance system. They must address the problems of bureaucrats who work under ministers without authority over their appointments and fret more about parliamentary hearings than policy-making, while spending most of their time on the road travelling between Sejong City and the National Assembly in Seoul and tending to their work over the phone.They also must improve the legislative hearing system to confirm nominees for ministerial posts. The hearings, which are mostly aimed at humiliating an individual rather than studying his or her eligibility for senior public office, must be stopped.Candidates must proclaim that the authority over appointments for senior offices and umbrella public organizations would be handed over to cabinet ministers. They should elaborate on their plans to enhance communication among government offices, with the presidential office and with the media and the public.The government has to be streamlined. Since many administrative fields are overlapped across the economy, social and cultural areas, the government’s planning and coordination role must be enhanced. The role of deputy prime minister for economic affairs also must be strengthened.The presidential aspirants all should speak out on their action plans to usher the country towards the fourth industrial revolution and prepare for dramatic changes down the road. Experts believe 65 percent of existing jobs will disappear over the next decade and be replaced by entirely new ones. Such a stunning transition calls for radical reform in education, training and retraining programs, and labor market reforms to allow greater flexibility. They must associate their reform outline on the education and labor markets with their vision to create jobs.Presidential elections are always important. The next vote to elect a new leader for the country at a time of unprecedented challenges at home and abroad will be a turning point for our future.일본의 ‘잃어버린 20년’을 내각책임제하에서 거의 매년 바뀌는 총리의 약한 리더십에서 비롯된 것으로 본 많은 일본인이 한국의 대통령제를 부러워한 적도 있었다. 그러나 현재 일본은 아베 총리가 “제왕적 총리”라고 불릴 정도의 강력한 리더십 발휘로 활기를 되찾고 있다. 물론 제도는 중요하지만 국민적 지지를 얻어낼 수 있는 지도자의 자질과 리더십이 더욱 중요함을 말해주는 좋은 사례다.박근혜 대통령의 몰락과 대한민국이 현재 당면한 불행의 근원을 ‘제왕적 대통령제’에서 찾는 것이 거의 보편화되어 있다. 그 결과 분권에 초점이 맞춰진 권력 구조 개편을 위한 정치개혁을 주장하는 소리가 높다. 그러다 보니 기존 대통령중심제의 장점 활용은커녕 정부 기능 자체를 마비시킨 국정 운영 방식과 리더십 자질에 대한 논의는 뒷전으로 밀려나 있다.이제 한 달 남짓 짧은 기간에 대통령 후보들의 자질과 리더십 역량 검증에 유권자와 언론이 모든 지혜를 모으는 일이 무엇보다 중요하다. 현재 북한은 제6차 핵실험 준비와 함께 일본의 미군 기지는 물론 미국 본토 공격까지 노린다는 핵미사일 개발을 가속화하고 있다. 한편 미국 트럼프 행정부는 북한 핵시설 선제타격도 공공연히 거론하고 있다. 우리 국민의 10명 중 7명이 미국의 북한 핵시설 타격 가능성을 높게 본다는 놀라운 여론조사도 있다. 따라서 이 시점에서 대통령 후보들의 명확한 안보관 검증은 무엇보다 우선돼야 한다.우선 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 도입에 대한 후보들의 분명한 입장과 한·미 동맹에 관한 소신부터 밝혀야 한다. 지난번 틸러슨 미 국무장관의 아시아 방문 시에 사드 배치는 한국 주둔 미군의 보호를 위해서도 필요하다는 말을 한 것으로 보도됐다. 한·미 동맹의 앞날과 한국 주둔 미군 철수 문제와도 연결될 수 있는 의미심장한 말이다.거의 모든 대통령 후보들이 이구동성으로 일자리 창출을 외친다. 그들이 간과해선 안 될 것은 국가 안보와 한반도의 지정학적 리스크가 안정적일 때 경제 활성화도 일자리 창출도 가능하다는 사실이다. 더욱이 미국 연준(Fed)의 금리 인상 가속화가 예상되는 가운데 한반도의 지정학적 불안의 증폭은 국제 자금의 이탈을 부추길 수 있다. “외교·안보 대통령만이 경제도 살릴 수 있다”는 표현이 지나치지 않는 게 우리의 현실이다.대통령 후보들과 각 정당은 북핵 문제, 한반도의 지정학적 리스크와 한·미 동맹 관계에 대한 명확한 입장을 밝히고 국민의 심판을 받아야 한다. 중국의 온갖 사드 보복에도 우리보다 앞서 미국 의회와 의회 지도자들이 초당적 규탄에 나서고 있는 현실을 정치권은 과연 어떻게 설명할 것인가.국가 안보관의 검증에 이어 현재 제대로 작동되지 않고 있는 정부 기능을 어떻게 살려낼 것이냐는 국정 운영의 기본에 대한 검증이 따라야 한다. 인사권도 없는 장관 밑에서 청문회에 서게 될 걱정부터 해야 하는 정책 담당 공직자들의 문제와, 세종시와 여의도를 오가며 카톡으로 보고·결재하는 데 따른 정부 기능의 부실화는 어떻게 해결할 것인지도 밝혀야 한다.그리고 각료 임명을 위한 국회 청문회 제도의 개선 방안도 내놓아야 한다. 정책 청문회가 아닌 인격 살해, 파렴치범화로 재기마저 어렵게 만들어 인재를 폐기 처분하는 게 목적인 것처럼 운용되는 현재의 국회 청문회는 그만해야 한다.대통령 후보들은 각 부처 장관에게 산하기관장 임명을 포함한 부하 직원 인사권을 되돌려주겠다는 공약부터 해야 한다. 그리고 정부 각 부처 내의 소통과 부처 간, 그리고 청와대와의 소통, 그리고 언론을 통한 국민과의 소통을 원활히 할 수 있는 구체적 실행 방안을 내놓도록 해야 한다.일부 정당과 후보들이 제기하고 있는 정부 조직 개편은 최소한으로 줄여야 한다. 다만 모든 경제·사회·문화 분야의 융합이 더욱 심화되고 정부 부처 간 업무가 겹치는 부분이 계속 늘어날 것이 예상되는 여건 아래에서 범정부적 차원의 정책 기획·조정 기능은 강화돼야 한다. 기존 경제부총리제를 오히려 강화해야 할 이유다.국가 경제의 미래를 좌우할 제4차 산업혁명 시대 준비에 관한 후보들의 구체적 방안을 밝히는 일도 중요하다. 앞으로 10년 이내에 현존 일자리의 65%는 소멸되고, 현재 존재하지도 않는 새로운 일자리가 생겨날 것으로 전문가들은 내다본다. 이는 획기적인 교육 개혁과 평생교육, 훈련·재훈련 제도의 마련과 함께 노동시장 유연화를 위한 노동시장 개혁의 시급성을 말해준다. 일자리를 강조하는 후보들의 교육과 노동시장 개혁에 관한 구체적 방안을 밝히도록 해야 한다.대통령 선거는 항상 중요하다. 더욱이 심각한 내우외환(內憂外患)에 처한 이 나라의 명운(命運)이 결정될 앞으로 4~5년간의 국가 지도자를 뽑는 이번 대선은 대한민국 발전사의 또 하나의 중요한 변곡점이 될 것이다.