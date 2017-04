Women’s hockey players from both South and North Korea get together to pose for a group photo after they finished a game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Thursday night. South Korea defeated North Korea 3-0 in the highly anticipated contest at the world championships.[JOINT PRESS CORPS]목요일 밤 강릉하키센터에서 경기가 끝난 뒤 남북한 여자 아이스하키 선수들이 함께 어울려 기념촬영을 하고 있다.[사진공동취재단]