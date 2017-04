A customer trying out a “smart-order tracking” system at the newly-opened sports fashion shoe store HOT-T in Gwangbok-dong, Busan, on Friday. It is the multi-shoe store’s 16th branch in Korea. According to the company, SOT is an Internet of Things-based service that allows customers to find the product of their choice in real time. Store employees only have to search for selected products on his or her PDA device, after which it is brought out by rail. [HOT-T]