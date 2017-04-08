중앙데일리

Korean financial firms’ overseas profit rises over 30 percent

Apr 08,2017
The combined net profit of overseas branches of Korean financial firms rose 33.3 percent on year to $660 million last year, government data showed Friday.

Korean financial firms operated a total of 407 branches in 44 countries as of the end of last year, up 14 from a year ago, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Their total foreign assets stood at $113.1 billion as of the end of 2016, the FSS data showed. Compared to the size of the foreign assets, their profitability is still low, the FSS said.In a statement, the FSS asked financial firms to make efforts to improve the profitability of their overseas branches. YONHAP





