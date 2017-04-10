NEW ARRIVALS

AUTHOR : Brad StonePUBLISHER : Little BrownGENRE : Business & MoneyA look deep inside the new Silicon Valley, from the New York Times bestselling author of “The Everything Store.”Ten years ago, the idea of getting into a stranger’s car, or walking into a stranger’s home, would have seemed bizarre and dangerous, but today it’s as common as ordering a book online. Uber and Airbnb have ushered in a new era: redefining neighborhoods, challenging the way governments regulate business, and changing the way we travel.In the spirit of iconic Silicon Valley renegades like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, another generation of entrepreneurs is using technology to upend convention and disrupt entire industries. These are the upstarts, idiosyncratic founders with limitless drive and an abundance of self-confidence. Led by such visionaries as Travis Kalanick of Uber and Brian Chesky of Airbnb, they are rewriting the rules of business and often sidestepping serious ethical and legal obstacles in the process.“The Upstarts” is the definitive story of two new titans of business and a dawning age of tenacity, conflict and wealth.In Brad Stone’s riveting account of the most radical companies of the new Silicon Valley, we discover how it all happened and what it took to change the world.AUTHOR : Jonathan BalcombePUBLISHER : Oneworld PublicationsGENRE : Science & NatureWhat’s the truth behind the old adage that goldfish have a three-second memory? Do fishes think? Can they recognize the humans who peer back at them from above the surface of the water?Myth-busting biologist and animal behavior expert Jonathan Balcombe takes us under the sea, through streams and estuaries to the other side of the aquarium glass to answer these questions and more. He upends our assumptions, revealing that fish are far from the unfeeling, dead-eyed feeding machines so many of us assume them to be. They are, in fact, sentient, aware, social and even Machiavellian - in other words, rather like us.“What a Fish Knows” draws on the latest science to present a fresh look at these remarkable creatures in all their breathtaking diversity and beauty. Teeming with insights and exciting discoveries, it offers a thoughtful appraisal of our relationships with fish and inspires us to take a more enlightened view of the planet’s increasingly imperilled marine life.“What a Fish Knows” will forever change how we see our aquatic cousins - the pet goldfish included.AUTHOR : Carmine GalloPUBLISHER : MacmillanGENRE : Business, Finance & LawHow did an American immigrant without a college education go from Venice Beach T-shirt vendor to television’s most successful producer? How did a timid pastor’s son surmount a paralysing fear of public speaking to sell out Yankee Stadium, twice? How did the city of Tokyo create a PowerPoint stunning enough to win them the chance to host the Olympics?They told brilliant stories.Whether your goal is to sell, educate, fundraise or entertain, your story is your most valuable asset: ‘a strategic tool with irresistible power’, according to the New York Times. Stories inspire; they persuade; they galvanize movements and actuate global change.A well-told story hits you like a punch to the gut; it triggers the light-bulb moment, the ‘aha’ that illuminates the path to innovation. Radical transformation can occur in an instant, with a single sentence; “The Storyteller’s Secret” teaches you how to craft your most powerful delivery ever.In his hugely attended Talk Like TED events, bestselling author and communications guru Carmine Gallo found, again and again, that audiences wanted to discover the keys to telling a powerful story. “The Storyteller’s Secret” unlocks the answer in fifty lessons from visionary leaders - each of whom cites storytelling as a crucial ingredient in success. A good story can spark action and passion; it can revolutionize the way people think and spur them to chase their dreams. Isn’t it time you shared yours?