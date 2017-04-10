Veteran actress Kim Young-ae dies at 66

Veteran actress Kim Young-ae passed away at the age of 66 on Sunday.Kim, who had been suffering from pancreatic cancer, died on Sunday morning at 10:58 a.m. Kim was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 while appearing in the popular TV series “Moon Embracing the Sun.”Though she started treatment in 2012, she did not make her illness public at the time to avoid disrupting the series.Even after completing the series, the actress continued to act by starring in numerous films and dramas, including the medical series “Doctors” (2016) and the disaster movie “Pandora” (2016).Her posthumous work is the latest KBS 2TV series “Gentlemen of Laurel Tree Tailors” that wrapped in late February. Though her condition turned suddenly worse in October, she is reported to have continued to work on the six-month drama in fear of disrupting the flow of the series.Kim was born in Busan in 1951. After graduating from high school, Kim came to Seoul to debut as an actress in 1971. She was one of the most popular actresses in Korea in the ‘70s and ‘80s, starring in a number of dramas like “Three Sisters” (1982) and “Sunflower in Winter” (1983).Kim’s funeral altar will be at Yonsei Severance Hospital in Sinchon, western Seoul, through Tuesday.By Jin Min-ji