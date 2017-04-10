Sports Briefs

FOOTBALLDaegu FC scores first winof K League Classic seasonDaegu FC won their first game of the K League Classic season, topping the Jeonnam Dragons 2-1 at Daegu Stadium on Sunday.Midfielder Shin Chang-moo scored the first point for Daegu FC in the 35th minute. Just five minutes later, Leo Mineiro, the club’s Brazilian forward, netted the second goal.In a late attempt at a comeback, forward Heo Yong-joon scored what would be the Jeonnam Dragons’ only point at the 70th minute. Despite all efforts, the South Jeolla team was unable to tie the game.The win propels Daegu FC to seventh in the K League Classic standings, adding three points to their record with one win, three ties and one loss. The victory will certainly be a morale booster for the team as they are scheduled to play against some of Korea’s top-ranked clubs starting this weekend.The Jeonnam Dragons, which have yet to win a game this season, remain last in the league with no points from five consecutive losses.On the other side of the board, the Pohang Steelers defeated Incheon United FC 2-0 on Sunday, moving up to third from fifth. The two teams played a scoreless game until the 41st minute, when Han Seok-jong, midfielder for Incheon United, was kicked out of the game with a red card, giving Pohang field advantage with more players.Shortly afterward, Lulinha, Pohang’s Brazilian attacking midfielder, scored the first goal of the day assisted by Son Joon-ho. In the 78th minute, Gwon Wan-gyu, a full back, scored the second goal.BASKETBALLThunders head intosemifinals of KBL playoffsThe Seoul Samsung Thunders advanced to the semifinal round of the KBL playoffs for the first time in eight years after defeating the Incheon ET Land Elephants 90-73 in the final match of the postseason’s first round on Saturday.The Thunders went into the game with two wins and two losses, and they had to win against the Elephants if they were to advance to the semifinals. During their game, the Thunders’ American power forward Ricardo Radcliffe led the team with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Michael Craig, another American import, scored 15 points and six assists, and two key players from home, Moon Tae-young and Lim Dong-seop, each scored 13 points to help the Thunders win.The Elephants, too, played a solid game, with their American power forward, James Kelly, and Jung Young-sam each scoring 22 and 18 points.But it all came down to three-pointers. Throughout the game, the Thunders made 13 three-pointers while the Elephants only made five. By the third quarter, the Thunders were leading by double digits.The Thunders will resume their championship quest on Tuesday facing the KBL’s second-ranked team, the Goyang Orion Orions, at their home in Goyang Gymnasium.Meanwhile, the Ulsan Mobis Phoebis will play against the Anyang KGC, the KBL regular season champions, at Anyang Gymnasium on Monday.By Kang Yoo-rim