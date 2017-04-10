Arrest of ex-Park aide sought again

Prosecutors on Sunday requested an arrest warrant for a former presidential secretary on charges of power abuse in connection with a corruption scandal that led to the removal of former President Park Geun-hye from office.Woo Byung-woo, who served as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2015 to 2016, is accused of aiding and abetting Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend of Park, in meddling in state affairs and disrupting a special presidential inspector’s investigation into the scandal.Prosecutors also suspect Woo used his influence to block a prosecution probe into failed rescue efforts during the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry that killed 304 people, and unlawfully intervened in appointments and inspections of government officials. Woo has denied any wrongdoing.Yonhap