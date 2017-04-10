Understanding Xi’s entourage (국문)

After U.S. President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, Trump said, “We have developed a friendship.” The two are hoping to set the foundation for U.S.-China relations in the next 40 years.
In June 2013, 86 days after Xi’s inauguration, he met with President Barack Obama at Sunnylands in California. By comparison, Xi and Trump met 76 days after Trump’s inauguration, 10 days earlier than four years ago.
The meeting has been compared to Deng Xiaoping’s first visit to the United States 38 years ago. In January 1979, Deng condoned U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and normalized diplomatic relations. China needed America’s acquiescence on its invasion of Vietnam, which China called a “self-defense strike.” Deng told President Jimmy Carter, “The little child is getting naughty. It’s time he be spanked.” Then China attacked Vietnam upon Deng’s return.
For this summit, Xi made some changes to his entourage. It now includes Wang Huning and Wang Yang, who accompanied Xi on the G-20 meeting in Hangzhou in September 2016. It is a variation of the Li Zhanshu-Wang Huning lineup.
Xi used to have Wang Huning, head of the Central Policy Research Office, and Li Zhanshu, director of the General Office, by his side for summit meetings. In 2016, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning and Wang Yang accompanied Xi 205 times, 193 times and 31 times, respectively. It is unusual for Vice Premier Wang Yang to come before Li.
Wang Huning is a strategist who also assisted Xi’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. He was behind the 2013 no-tie summit at Sunnylands. The following year, he orchestrated the no-tie moonlight stroll between Xi and Obama at Zhongnanhai’s Yingtai. This new type of great power relations — no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation — is said to be Wang’s idea. He spent six months in the U.S. in 1988 as a visiting professor and researched America’s strengths and weaknesses, visiting 30 cities across the country.
Wang Yang is the vice premier of economic affairs. He is the chief Chinese delegate in the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue. His predecessor was Wang Qishan, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Wang Yang is overseeing the eradication of poverty, a major policy focus of Xi’s. Last year, he lifted 12 million people out of poverty and is considered to be at the top of the list for promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee.
Wang Huning is also under consideration for Politburo Standing Committee membership. He studied the 200-year rise of America in the modern era and the Chinese empire’s decline, and proposed the Chinese dream, finding an answer from new authoritarianism. At Mar-a-Lago, Wang Huning and Wang Yang closely observed Trump.
As the two countries enter a new era of ties, Korea needs to establish thorough plans to respond to the global strategies of the U.S. and China.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 8, Page 30
*The author is the Beijing correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
주요 2개국(G2)의 ‘스트롱맨’이 만났다. 트럼프 미국 대통령은 플로리다주 팜비치의 마라라고 리조트에서 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석을 환대했다. 트럼프는 “우정을 쌓았다”며 스킨십을 자랑했다. 미·중 관계 미래 40년의 초석을 깔겠다는 복안이다.
시진핑은 2013년 6월 국가주석 취임 86일 만에 오바마 미국 대통령을 만났다. 캘리포니아 랜초미라지의 서니랜드에서였다. 당시 시 주석은 마오타이주를 권했다. 이번에는 트럼프 취임 76일 만이다. 4년 만에 열흘이 빨라졌다.
역대 미·중 회담은 홍문연(鴻門宴)에 비유됐다. 상대를 해하려는 속내를 감췄다. 4년 전 시 주석은 서니랜드에서 묵지 않았다. 도청을 우려했다. 이번에도 15분 거리의 리조트에서 묶는다.
‘시터후이(習特會·시진핑-트럼프 회담)’는 38년 전 덩샤오핑(鄧小平)의 첫 방미에도 비견된다. 1979년 1월 덩샤오핑은 미국의 대만 무기 판매를 ‘묵인’하면서 국교를 정상화했다. ‘자위반격전’이라 부른 베트남 침공에 미국의 묵인이 필요했다. 덩은 “작은 친구가 말을 안 들으면, 엉덩이를 때려야 한다”고 카터 대통령에게 말했다. 귀국 후 베트남을 침공했다. 트럼프도 북한을 두고 같은 말을 했을 수 있다. 트럼프는 시터후이 첫날 시리아를 폭격했다.
시진핑은 앙투라지(수행단)에 변화를 줬다. 지난해 9월 항저우(杭州) 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회담 때 선보인 왕후닝(王滬寧·62)·왕양(汪洋·62) 조합이다. ‘좌(左) 잔수, 우(右) 후닝’ 포석의 변주(變奏)다. 시 주석은 줄곧 왕후닝 중앙정책연구실 주임과 리잔수(栗戰書·67) 중앙판공청 주임을 정상회담 옆자리에 앉혀왔다. 2016년 리잔수·왕후닝·왕양은 각각 205, 193, 41차례 시진핑을 수행했다. 왕양 부총리가 리 주임을 제친 것은 의외다.
왕후닝은 장쩌민·후진타오·시진핑의 3대에 걸친 책사다. 서니랜드 노타이 미팅도 그가 막후에서 연출했다. 이듬해 중국의 백악관인 중난하이(中南海) 잉타이(瀛臺)에서 노타이 달빛 산책을 기획했다. ‘불충돌·부대항·상호존중·협력공영’이란 신형대국관계가 왕후닝의 발상으로 알려졌다. 88년 방문교수로 6개월간 미국 30개 도시를 돌며 강·약점을 연구한 미국통이다.
왕양 경제부총리는 무역 전쟁 지휘관이다. 미·중 전략경제대화(S&ED)의 중국 측 대표다. 왕치산(王岐山·69) 중앙기율검사위 서기가 전임자다. 왕양은 시 주석의 역점 사업인 빈곤 퇴치의 실무자다. 지난해 빈민 1200만 명을 구제했다. 올가을 상무위원 승진 0순위인 이유다.
왕후닝 역시 상무위원 진입설이 나온다. 그는 200년 역사의 미국이 20세기 세계 최강국으로 군림하게 된 ‘미국현상’과 2000년 역사의 중국이 근대에 쇠락한 ‘중국현상’을 연구했다. ‘중국의 꿈’을 입안했다. 신권위주의가 답안이었다. 마라라고에서 왕후닝과 왕양은 트럼프를 면밀히 관찰했다. “누각 한 층을 더 올라(更上一層樓)” 펼칠 이들의 세계 전략을 상대할 한국의 대책 수립이 시급하다.
신경진 베이징 특파원