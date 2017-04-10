Here comes the mud (국문)
The mudslinging and slander have begun as the snap presidential election is only a month ahead. The heat has gotten more fiery as the race narrows down to Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, who fell out so dramatically during the last presidential campaign that they ended up dividing the liberal party they once co-ran. Since the May 9 election has been so hurried after former President Park Geun-hye was impeached and removed from office on March 10, voters barely have enough time to disentangle truth and fiction in the increasingly negative campaign.
Moon’s camp is obviously anxious about the rapid rise of Ahn, who is even being supported by conservatives and centrists because of the lack of a strong candidate on the conservative side. They accuse Ahn of seeking help from the mob to win the election, pointing to a picture the candidate took in Jeonju, North Jeolla. There is a dispute about whether an individual in the photo is a gangster. Moreover, it turns out Moon is featured in a similar photo.
It is a serious matter if a presidential candidate is associated with a gangster. Ahn should have been more careful about the people he meets on the campaign trail. At the same time, it isn’t easy to check the identity of every person who asks to take a photo with a candidate. It is shameful that the legislature’s largest party had to use an unverified photo from the internet to besmirch a rival candidate.
We have impeached a president because we had failed to detect her fundamental weaknesses during the campaign. Candidates must meticulously be studied. But screening and mudslinging are worlds apart. Moon is under fire for using his influence to find a job for his son and also is accused of having covered up the drinking-and-driving of former President Roh Moo-hyun’s father-in-law. These allegations have been made based on substantial evidence.
But Moon has not answered these allegations and annoyingly called on the media to stop bringing up the subject. He should think about why his approval rating has hit a bottleneck at around 40 percent. Negative campaigning doesn’t work with mature voters. Candidates must try to win votes on restoring leadership and national dignity.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 8, Page 30
대통령 선거가 한 달 앞으로 다가오면서 흑색선전과 비방, 근거 없는 폭로 등 고질적인 ‘선거병’이 도질 조짐을 보이고 있다. 선거 판세가 다자 대결에서 문재인 더불어민주당 후보와 안철수 국민의당 후보의 양강(兩强) 구도로 급속히 옮겨가면서 과열 양상도 더욱 거세지고 있다. 이번 대선의 경우 검증 기간이 극도로 짧아 ‘아니면 말고’ 식 폭로 경쟁이 벌어질 경우 자칫 진위 여부도 가리지 못한 채 유권자들의 그릇된 판단만 유도할 수 있어 더욱 걱정이다.
안 후보가 조직폭력배와 연관이 있다는 민주당 측 주장은 전형적인 '아니면 말고' 식 폭로 사례다. 문 후보 측의 박광온 공보단장은 안 후보가 지난달 전북 전주에서 열린 행사에서 참석자들과 찍은 사진을 놓고 “정권을 잡기 위해서는 조폭과도 손 잡는 것이 안 후보가 얘기하는 미래인가”라며 해명을 요구했다. 인터넷에서 사진 속 일부 인물이 조폭이라는 주장이 나오자 바로 문제 삼은 것이다. 하지만 조폭 여부도 논란이 있는 데다 문 후보 역시 비슷한 사진을 찍은 적이 있는 것으로 나타나 할 말이 없게 됐다.
대선후보가 조폭과 관련이 있다면 중대한 문제다. 하지만 그런 의혹을 제기하려면 사전에 엄밀한 확인을 거쳤어야 했다. 문 후보 역시 그랬듯, 대선후보가 행사장에서 참석자들의 사진 촬영 부탁을 거절하기 어렵다는 것은 모르지 않았을 것이다. 그런데도 가짜 뉴스들이 판치는 인터넷 공간에서 떠도는 사진을 긁어다 문제를 제기하는 것은 공당(公黨), 그리고 ‘준비된 후보’의 자세가 아니다.
박근혜 전 대통령의 탄핵 사태는 검증 실패가 부른 참사다. 대선후보에 대한 혹독하리 만큼 철저한 검증이 꼭 필요한 이유다. 하지만 검증과 네거티브는 구별돼야 한다. 문 후보는 아들 준용씨의 특혜 취업 의혹과 참여정부 민정수석 재임 시절 고 노무현 전 대통령 사돈의 음주운전을 은폐하려 했다는 의혹을 받고 있다. 이런 의혹들은 상당한 물증과 구체적 증언까지 나온 상태다. 그런데도 명쾌한 해명 없이 “그만하라”고 회피하면서, 경쟁후보에게 확실하지도 않은 의혹을 해명하라고 요구하는 것을 유권자들이 옳다고 생각하겠는가. 꾸준한 대세론에도 불구하고 문 후보의 지지율이 40%를 넘지 못하고 상당한 비호감도를 극복하지 못하고 있는 것도 그런 이유 때문이 아닌지 돌아볼 때다. 안 후보 역시 문 후보 측의 공세에 맞불을 놓기만 할 게 아니라 선관위에 고발된 선거인단 동원과 포스코 이사회 의장 시절 부실기업 인수문제 등 합리적 의심이 가는 의혹들은 확실하게 해명해야 한다.
이번 대선은 민주적인 절차로 대통령을 파면시킨 결과로 치러지는 선거라는 점을 잊지 말아야 한다. 정책 검증 시간도 모자하는 판에 네거티브라는 구태에 몰두해서는 민주적인 유권자들의 선택을 받기 어렵다는 점을 분명히 인식하라. 붕괴된 리더십을 바로 세울 비전과 정책으로 승부해야 한다.