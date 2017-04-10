A fruitless summit (국문)

It is regrettable that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping didn’t issue a joint reaction to the North Korean nuclear threat at their first summit last week. In their meetings at Trump’s Florida resort on Thursday and Friday, both leaders were expected to share the seriousness of the North’s nuclear development. But they came up empty-handed except for an agreement to ease their bilateral trade imbalance within 100 days. There was no joint press conference or communiqué after their meetings.
Before the summit, security experts pinned their hopes for progress on the nuclear issue on the meeting. On his way to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump fueled expectations for the resolution of the issue by mentioning the possibility of Washington taking solo action against Pyongyang. The U.S. was ready to take action unless China put more pressure on North Korea, he told reporters. But the summit itself seems to have led nowhere.
In particular, Trump said nothing about China’s ongoing retaliations against us for our deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system, raising suspicion that he did not touch on the issue at all. A day after the summit, Trump told our acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn in a telephone call that he had mentioned Beijing’s retaliations against Seoul during his talks without saying what Xi’s reaction was.
Six days before the summit, Trump called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed the topics that would be brought up. But he didn’t do that with Hwang before the summit. Even after, Trump had a 45-minute telephone conversation with Abe but only talked with Hwang for 20 minutes.
As collaboration with China failed, the possibility of Uncle Sam resorting to unilateral actions will increase, such as trade sanctions, a secondary boycott on trading with North Korea and possibly military retaliation. Under such volatile conditions, a terrible result could occur if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to play with fire. The Trump administration reacted to the lethal gas attack in Syria with missile launches — also a warning to North Korea that America can launch military attacks at any time.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula is a dangerous echo of the 1994 nuclear crisis when the Clinton administration seriously considered the possibility of striking the North’ nuclear facilities. It is time for us to gather all the wisdom we can.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 10, Page 30
기대했던 대북 공동대응책 빠져
'코리아 패싱' 없게 만전 기해야
대권주자도 위기 타개책 내놓아야
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석 간의 첫 정상회담은 기대했던 북핵 공동대응책이 빠져 아쉽게 마무리됐다.
지난 7~8일 열린 이번 정상회담에서 트럼프 대통령과 시 주석은 북핵의 심각성에 인식을 같이하고 양국 간 무역 불균형 해소를 위한 '100일 계획'을 추진하기로 합의했다. 그런데도 두 정상 간 상견례라는 의미를 빼면 중대한 진척을 이뤄내는 데 실패했다. 세 차례 만남에도 공동기자회견은 물론 공동성명도 없었다.
회담 전에는 북핵 해결을 위한 공동대응책이 나올 것이란 희망이 적지 않았다. 트럼프 대통령이 회담장인 플로리다주 마라라고 휴양지로 가는 길에 강경책을 언급하면서 기대를 한껏 높였다. 그는 “중국이 대북 압박을 강화하지 않으면 미국이 독자적으로 행동할 준비가 돼 있다”고 기자들에게 설명했다. 이런 강경한 태도라면 중국으로부터 구체적인 대북 압박정책을 끌어낼 것으로 보였다. 하지만 결과는 실망스럽게도 빈손이었다.
특히 중국의 사드 보복에 대해선 "정상회담에서 논의될 것"이라는 백악관의 발표와는 달리 회담 이후에도 일언반구조차 없어 "논의에서 빠진 게 아니냐"는 관측이 나올 정도였다. 결국 회담 다음 날 트럼프 대통령이 “사드 배치에 대해 시 주석이 알아들을 수 있게 이야기했다”고 황교안 대통령 권한대행에게 전화로 전하면서 의혹은 가라앉았다. 하지만 여전히 중국 반응이 어땠는지는 오리무중이다.
이런 상황을 트럼프가 일본에 대하는 태도와 견주어 보면 더 우울해진다. 트럼프는 미·중 정상회담 전인 6일 아베 신조 (安倍晋三) 일본 총리에게 전화를 걸어 회의 내용에 대해 의논했다고 한다. 우리와는 아무 상의도 없었다. 회담 후에도 황 대행과는 20분간 이야기를 나눈 반면 아베 총리와의 대화시간은 45분에 달했다. 이러니 '코리아 패싱(Korea Passing)' 이야기가 나도는 것도 무리가 아니다.
중국과의 공조가 무위로 돌아가면서 미국이 독자 행동을 취할 가능성은 훨씬 커질 게 분명하다. 어떤 독자 행동을 택할 것인지는 의견이 분분하다. 전문가들은 무역제재 등 전통적 압박 정책에 이어 '세컨더리 보이콧(북한 거래 제3국 기업 제재)', 그리고 군사적 응징 순으로 수위를 높일 것으로 보고 있다.
이런 상황에서 거듭된 국제사회의 경고에도 북한 김정은 정권이 핵실험을 감행하면 어떤 사태가 벌어질지 끔찍할 따름이다. 이번 정상회담 직전 일어난 시리아 독가스 공격에 대해 트럼프 행정부는 가차없는 미사일 공격으로 보복했다. 이번 미사일 폭격은 "북한의 도발에 대한 경고의 뜻도 담겨 있다"는 게 미국 측 설명이다. 중국과 북한을 향해 "언제든 군사적 응징에 나설 수 있다"는 강경 메시지를 날린 것과 다름없다.
한반도 주변 상황은 이렇듯 클린턴 행정부가 북한 핵 시설 타격을 검토했던 1994년 못지않게 심각해졌다. 외교·안보 당국은 물론이고 대선후보들 모두 한반도 위기 상황을 헤쳐갈 지혜를 미리미리 짜내야 할 판이다.