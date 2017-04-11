Not normal times (국문)
새 대통령도 박정희처럼 치욕 당할 건가
Apr 11,2017
It was Henry Kissinger once again. The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was arranged by the 93-year-old strategist.
Kissinger made a secret trip to China on July 9, 1971 and created a breakthrough for the establishment of U.S.-China diplomatic relations. In 2017, he once again worked as a trouble shooter to mend a strained relationship. Richard Nixon ordered Kissinger to start preparations for the U.S.-China reconciliation 46 years ago. Nixon dealt with our presidents Syngman Rhee and Park Chung Hee, and he humiliated Park.
Nixon, then vice president of the Dwight Eisenhower administration, welcomed Rhee and his wife at the airport of Washington D.C. on July 6, 1954. A 21-gun salute sounded loudly across the Potomac River. In a speech, Rhee said that although the path to the unification of the Korean Peninsula was blocked by the fear of the United States, God would allow Korea’s plan to be realized.
When Rhee and his entourage arrived at the White House, President Eisenhower received him in person and a state dinner was given. Just a year earlier, on June 18, 1953, Rhee made a surprise release of 26,000 anti-Communist prisoners of war without consulting the United States. It was an attempt to pressure the U.S. to sign a mutual defense treaty. Enraged, Eisenhower once made a plan to remove Rhee, but he could not ignore the Korean leader’s insight and patriotism, so he received him politely. In his memoirs, Nixon wrote that he had not seen anyone better at dealing with the Communists than Rhee.
But Nixon’s treatment of Park Chung Hee was different. They had a summit on Aug. 21, 1969. No one welcomed Park at the airport. The meeting took place at a hotel in San Francisco. Nixon even allowed his hometown friends to join the dinner. Park was treated poorly.
A month earlier, on July 25, 1969, Nixon announced the “Nixon Doctrine” that each ally in Asia must be in charge of its own security. The summit took place shortly after the announcement of the new doctrine, but Nixon did not bother to inform Park Chung Hee that a troop cut would also apply to the U.S. Forces in South Korea. Although Nixon was elected with a pledge to end the Vietnam War and declared the doctrine, South Korea, bewilderingly, believed that it was an exception.
Rhee had the diplomatic insight of having predicted Japan’s Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, but Park did not have such an ability. When Nixon visited South Korea in 1966, Park treated him as a retired, powerless politician and did not even invite him to dinner. They just had tea.
Based on his trips to Asia, Nixon published an article entitled “Asia after Vietnam” in the October 1967 issue of Foreign Affairs magazine. He proposed that in the longer term, China must return to the international community as a great, developing country, not the source of a world revolution. No one in the Park administration was aware that it was the prelude to the Nixon Doctrine, which led to the end of the Vietnam War and the withdrawal of the U.S. 7th Army Division from South Korea, and the establishment of U.S.-China diplomatic relations.
While U.S.-China relations are being realigned amid the intensifying nuclear crisis and a looming possibility of war on the Peninsula, Korea’s presidency is vacant. Although trade conflicts between Washington and Beijing were partly resolved through the Trump-Xi summit, there is no way for us to know if the two leaders really narrowed their differences on how to address the nuclear crisis and the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system in Korea. “Korea passing” continues to take an ominous turn now.
After the bargains of superpowers, Korea always foots the bill. In July 1971, Nixon announced Kissinger’s secret visit to Beijing and issued a special statement to announce his plan to visit China. Two months later, a preparatory Red Cross meeting took place between the two Koreas to discuss a reunion of divided families. It was the first official inter-Korean talks since division. It was a great change.
But in February 1945, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference to create the blueprint for the division of the Korean Peninsula.
The launch of a new administration will take place in less than a month here, but the candidates have no interest in foreign and security issues. They flip-flop their positions on the Thaad deployment without any clear logic or strategy.
Do they think an election victory will prevent a war? On April 14, 1948, 108 local intellectuals issued a statement to express their desire for an inter-Korean negotiation and issued an accurate warning of a war after national division. But today, the voices of conscientious intellectuals are buried by the loud announcements of politicized professors.
If this situation continues, South Korea may repeat the failure of Park Chung Hee, who made the extreme choice of the “Yusin” dictatorship after discord with the U.S. The situation on the Peninsula is perhaps the most volatile since the Korean War. The possibility of a U.S. preemptive strike on the North and a possible crisis in April are made at the same time.
The new president must deal with the North and superpowers at the same time immediately after inauguration. Forming a foreign and security command that can read the international currents with sensitivity and deal with the situations with a big picture perspective is necessary.
The next president must not hesitate to hire capable people no matter what faction they belong to. A bold decision must be made now to prevent a repeat of the humiliation of Park and stop a war.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 10, Page 31
*The author is the chief editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
Lee Ha-kyung
미국에 맞서 제거될 뻔한 이승만
안목 무시못해 미국서 환대 받아
야인 시절의 닉슨 홀대한 박정희
주한미군 감축 사전 통보 못받고
미국과 불화...'유신'선택해 몰락
외교 콘트롤타워로 전쟁 막아야
역시 키신저였다. 트럼프와 시진핑의 정상회담은 93세 키신저의 막후 중재로 성사됐다. 1971년 7월9일 비밀리에 '죽(竹)의 장막'에 들어가 미중 수교의 물꼬를 텄고, 미중관계가 험악해진 2017년 다시 해결사로 나섰다. 46년전 키신저에게 미중화해의 전초작업을 지시한 사람은 리처드 닉슨 대통령이다. 이승만·박정희 대통령을 상대했고, 박정희에게 치욕을 안겨준 인물이다.
아이젠하워 대통령 정부의 부통령인 닉슨은 1954년 7월6일 워싱톤 공항에 도착한 이승만 부부를 영접했다. 21발의 예포가 포토맥강 건너까지 울려퍼졌다. 이승만은 연설에서 “미국이 겁을 먹어 한반도 통일의 길은 막혔지만 전지전능한 신은 우리의 계획이 기필코 성취되도록 해주실 것”이라고 큰소리쳤다.
이승만 일행이 백악관에 도착하자 아이젠하워 대통령은 현관 계단에서 내려와 이승만을 영접해 계단을 올라가서 자신의 부인에게 안내했다. 성대한 국빈 만찬이 이어졌다. 불과 1년전인 1953년 6월18일 이승만은 반공포로 2만6000명을 미국과 상의없이기습적으로 석방했다. 한국에서 발을 빼려는 미국을 한미상호방위조약 체결로 묶어두기 위한 압박카드였다. 분노한 아이젠하워는 한 때 이승만을 제거하려는 계획을 세웠지만 탁월한 안목과 애국심을 무시할 수 없어 깎듯하게 예우를 갖춘 것이다. 닉슨은 회고록에서 “공산주의자를 다루는 데 있어서 이승만보다 탁월한 사람은 보지 못했다”고 평가했다.
반면 박정희에 대한 닉슨의 대접은 달랐다. 두 사람은 1969년 8월21일 정상회담을 했다. 공항에 마중나온 사람도 없었고, 샌프란시스코 호텔에서 닉슨을 만났다. 닉슨은 만찬에 고향친구들을 동석시키까지 했다.박정희는 홀대당했다. 한달전인 7월25일 ‘아시아인의 안보는 스스로 지켜야 한다’는 ‘닉슨 독트린’을 발표한 직후였지만 주한미군이 감축 대상이라는 중대한 사실을 박정희에게는 알려주지 않았다. 베트남전 종식을 공약으로 대통령에 당선 된 닉슨은 ‘닉슨 독트린’을 선언했지만 한국만 예외라고 믿는 어이 없는 상황이 벌어졌다.
1941년 일본의 진주만 기습을 예언한 임시정부 초대 대통령 이승만의 외교적 통찰력이 박정희에게는 없었다. 박정희는 닉슨이 야인시절인 1966년 한국을 방문하자 퇴물로 취급해 식사도 안하고 커피 한잔 마신 뒤 보냈다. 닉슨은 아시아 여러 나라 여행의 경험을 바탕으로 1967년 ‘포린 어페어즈’에 ‘베트남 이후의 아시아’라는 기고문을 발표했다. 그는 “장기적으로 중국이 세계 혁명의 진원지가 아니라 위대하고 발전하는 국가로서 세계 공동체에 귀환하도록 해야 한다” 고 제안했다. 베트남전 종식을 대선 공약으로 걸고 주한 미군 7사단의 철수로 이어지는 닉슨 독트린과 미중수교의 예고편이었다는 사실을 박정희 정부의 어느 누구도 몰랐다.
북핵위기가 고조되고 한반도 전쟁위기론이 퍼지고 있는 가운데 미중관계가 전면적인 조정 국면을 맞았지만 한국 대통령은 궐위 상태다. 정상회담에서 양국간 무역 갈등은 진정됐지만 우리의 운명을 쥐고 있는 북핵과 사드에 대한 인식 차이가 좁혀졌는지는 알 길이 없다. 불길한 ‘코리아 패싱(korea passing)'이 계속되고 있다.
강대국의 흥정이 끝나면 반드시 청구서가 날아온다. 1971년 7월 15일 닉슨이 키신저의 베이징 비밀방문을 공개하고 자신의 중국 방문 계획을 밝히는 특별성명을 내놓자 두달 뒤인 9월 이산가족 문제를 논의하기 위한 남북 적십자 예비회담 열렸다. 분단이후 최초의 공식 남북대화다. 이건 확실히 좋은 변화였다. 반면 1945년 2월 얄타에서는 미국의 루스벨트, 소련의 스탈린, 영국의 처칠이 한반도 분단과 신탁통치의 밑그림을 그렸던 장면은 악몽이다.
새정부 출범이 한 달 앞으로 다가왔지만 대선 후보들은 외교·안보 현안에는 큰 관심이 없다. 사드배치에 대해서는 이렇다 할 논리와 전략도 제시하지 않고 입장을 바꾼다. 선거 승리가 전쟁을 막아줄 것으로 믿는가. 1948년 4월14일 지식인 108인은 “남북협상을 성원함”이라는 성명서를 내고 분단이후의 전쟁 가능성을 정확하게 경고 했다. 그러나 지금 양심적 지성의 목소리는 폴리페서의 어지러운 발자국 소리에 파묻혔는지 들리지 않는다.
이대로 가면 미국과 불화 끝에 유신체제라는 극단적 선택으로 파멸했던 박정희의 실패를 되풀이 할 수 있다.한반도 정세는 한국 전쟁 이후 가장 위험하다. 선제타격론과 4월위기설이 동시에 나오고 있다. 새 대통령은 당선과 동시에 강대국과 북한을 상대해야 한다. 국제 정세 변화의 흐름을 예민하게 읽고 큰 그림을 그리면서 대처할 수 있는 외교안보 콘트롤타워 구성은 필수다. 실력이 있다면 내편 네편을 따지지 말아야 한다. 박정희의 치욕을 되풀이 하지 않고, 전쟁을 막으려면 지금 결단해야 한다.
이하경 주필