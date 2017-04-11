When our youth fail to dream (국문)

After a teacher at a middle school in Gangnam Distirct, southern Seoul, asked his students what they wanted to be in the future, a majority of the 30 students replied that they wanted to be rich, with nothing to do. Some of the answers could have been a joke. But it is really depressing that a considerable number of our younger generation simply dream of being a person who can spend money with no job for the rest of their lives.
Gangnam is notorious for its parents’ passion for private education. Most students return home late at night, exhausted after studying at a series of cram schools. Elementary school students are no exception. These days, they even carry wheeled travel bags because they have so many books they need to bring to private academies.
As a result, the roads are always crammed with parents trying to pick up their kids to drive them home safely after 10 p.m. When it comes to the fervor for education, Gangnam District is probably second to none in the world.
But in such a place, so many students only dream of being rich, without having any real ambition of doing anything meaningful. They would surely understand from reading the biographies of great men and women that a dream can serve as a lighthouse just as the North Star can guide one during a storm.
They must have heard the famous saying, “Boys, be ambitious!” Yet they dream of simply being wealthy after being so pressured by parents to study at cram schools where the curriculum is still based on rote learning, lacking the creativity that the 21st century demands of them.
The Korean economy faces an unprecedented crisis. Its growth rate continues to go down and its gross national income still hovers below the $30,000 level, as it has for the past two decades. A few companies have managed to earn more profit than before, but the overall atmosphere is still chilly.
What brings life to the economy is entrepreneurship and innovation. But the spirit of challenge is doomed in Korea. According to the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship & Development Index, Korea ranked 27th among 137 countries, despite its 11th rank in GDP. Korea is even behind Estonia and Slovenia, whose GDPs are ranked 102nd and 82nd. Management guru Peter Drucker ranked Korea’s entrepreneurship at the top, but that was 20 years ago.
Entrepreneurship is not owned by businesspeople alone. It’s about a challenging spirit to innovate. The spirit is not raised by schools overnight. It begins to sprout when it is cultivated from the early stage of their lives. Our current education systems do not allow even one mistake, which shuts the door for another to try and succeed. Nevertheless, our presidential candidates are pouring out abstract pledges for our education, being totally distant from the realities. If our youth have no dreams, the country has no future.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 10, Page 30
*The author is head of the Innovation Lab at JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM CHANG-GYU
최근 서울 강남의 한 중학교 교실에서 선생님이 학생에게 장래 희망을 물었다. 30여 명의 학생 가운데 절반 이상이 ‘부자 백수’라고 응답했다고 한다. 물론 학생 가운데 일부는 장난으로 이렇게 답했을 수도 있다. 하지만 한 학급의 상당수가 그냥 놀면서 돈만 쓰고 다니는 유형을 미래의 이상형으로 그리고 있다니 씁쓸하다.
서울 강남은 국내 사교육 1번지로 불린다. 대부분의 학생이 수업을 마치기가 무섭게 대치동 학원가를 찾아 이곳저곳 순례를 한 뒤 밤늦은 시각에 녹초가 돼서 집으로 발걸음을 옮긴다. 심지어 초등학생은 너무 많은 책을 가지고 다니기가 무거운지 여행용 가방에 책을 넣고 이 가방을 끌고 다니며 학원 문을 두드린다. 이 때문에 학원 수업 제한 시간인 오후 10시가 되면 이 일대는 학원을 마친 자녀를 태우고 가려는 학부모 차량으로 북새통을 이룬다. 교육열에 관한 한 세계 어느 곳과 견줘도 뒤지지 않는다.
그런 곳에서, 그렇게 많은 학생이 공부에 매달리고 있는데 상당수 학생이 ‘꿈’은 없고 ‘돈’만 있기를 바란다. 어릴 때 꾼 꿈은 밤하늘에 빛나는 별처럼 인생을 밝히는 등대 역할을 한다는 말은 위인전 몇 권만 들춰봐도 나오는 내용이다. 위인전을 읽고 ‘꿈을 크게 가지라’는 말을 수없이 들어온 청소년이 이 정도를 모를 리 없다. 그런데도 많은 청소년이 ‘부자 백수’를 꿈꾸는 건 창의력과 거리가 먼 주입식 공교육에 흠뻑 젖어 있는 데다 부모 손에 이끌려 여러 학원을 떠돌며 ‘영혼 없이’ 교육을 받고 있는 탓이 크다.
요즘 한국 경제는 유례없는 어려움에 맞닥뜨리고 있다. 경제성장률은 움츠러들고 있는 데다 1인당 국민총소득(GNI)은 11년째 2만 달러대에 머물러 있다. 일부 기업은 이익이 크게 늘었는데도 회사 분위기는 가라앉다 못해 썰렁하다. 경제가 활력을 잃으며 나타난 현상이다. 경제에 활력을 불어넣는 건 혁신적인 기업이다. 혁신 기업은 새로운 것에 도전하고 끊임없이 바꿔보려는 기업가정신에서 나온다. 하지만 한국의 기업가정신은 뒷걸음질 치고 있다. 세계기업가정신발전기구에 따르면 경제 규모(GDP) 세계 11위인 한국의 2017년 기업가정신은 137개국 가운데 27위에 불과하다. 경제 규모가 각각 102위, 82위인 에스토니아, 슬로베니아보다도 낮다. 20여 년 전만 해도 피터 드러커는 한국의 기업가정신을 세계 1위로 꼽았다.
기업가정신은 경영자만이 갖는 거창한 게 아니다. 무언가를 새롭게 해보려는 끊임없는 도전정신이다. 대학에 가거나 사회에 진출한다고 해서 하루아침에 길러지지 않는다. 어릴 때부터 목표를 위해 끈기 있게 도전하고 노력하는 자세, 즉 ‘꿈’ 속에서 기업가정신은 싹튼다. 내신 중심의 현재 교육은 학생에게 한 번의 실패도 용납하지 않는다. ‘도전과 실패’가 설 땅이 없다. 그런데도 요즘 대선 주자는 추상적이고 현실과 거리가 먼 교육 공약만 쏟아내고 있다. 청소년의 꿈이 없는 나라엔 미래가 없다.
김창규 이노베이션 랩장