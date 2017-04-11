Kim Woo-bin meets his fans in Thailand

Korean actor Kim Woo-bin wrapped up his six-month-long tour of Asia with a final event to meet fans in Thailand, his agency said Monday.Kim held a fan meeting at MCC Hall in Bangkok on Saturday on the last leg of his third Asian tour titled “Spotlight” that began in October in Seoul, Sidus HQ said. The tour also took him to Macao, Japan and Taiwan.He most recently appeared in the KBS TV soap series “Uncontrollably Fond” with actress Bae Suzy and the Korean action film “Master” with Lee Byung-hun and Gang Dong-won. Yonhap