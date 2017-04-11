tvN looks to ‘Chicago Typewriter’ for ratings

The Friday and Saturday 8 to 9 p.m. time slot for tvN, arguably the biggest TV entertainment network in Korea, has become one of the most coveted programming spaces in TV today, having been occupied by hit shows such as “Reply 1988” and “Guardian.”Now tvN is placing its chips on “Chicago Typewriter,” a new time travel series, following the commercial flop “Tomorrow with You.” But whether the show is enough to recoup the massive viewership fall caused by its predecessor remains to be seen.“Chicago Typewriter” stars Yoo Ah-in as Han Se-joo, a hypersensitive and fussy star novelist who has writer’s block. The story revolves around Han, his secret ghostwriter played by Koh Kyung-pyo, and a die-hard fan girl played by Im Soo-jung, who later turns into Han’s worst critic.A mysterious antique typewriter acts as a conduit for the three to travel 70 years back in time, living as dissident writers during Japan’s colonial rule of Korea. According producers, the series, which is equal parts contemporary and historical, starts off comedic in the modern day but later explores complex and serious themes related to Korea’s independence movement.The show’s premiere which aired Friday recorded 2.6 percent viewership, while Saturday’s episode two added 0.2 percentage points, clocking in at 2.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.To keep things in perspective, the show’s initial scorecard is lower than that of “Guardian,” which debuted with a 6.3 percent viewership. At the same time its noticeably higher than the 1.8 percentage rating for the finale of “Tomorrow With You.”Yonhap