More open TV debates, please (국문)
사전 원고 없는 ‘끝장 대선토론’ 반드시 도입하라
Apr 11,2017
South Korea will elect its 19th president in less than a month. The presidential election is held seven months ahead of the original schedule following the removal of President Park Geun-hye from office after the Constitutional Court upheld the legislature’s impeachment in March.
During the tightly-scheduled election timetable, the TV debates will be crucial for voters to choose their candidates. The debates must be formatted differently from the past. They must be able to answer to allegations and issues based on their intelligence and thoughts not from the script written by their campaign team so that they could truly demonstrate understanding of their policy platforms and the ability to communicate with the public. The Bareun Party employed the unscripted debate for its primary.
The election commission has made changes to the upcoming debates. Candidates are given 18 minutes to address to the voters while standing, an increase of 2 minutes for each candidate. The debates, however, should have gone further. At least one session should have been devoted to free open debate without a pre-arranged set of questions.
Three sessions are not enough as well. Even the televised party primary was held more than six times. Debates on national TV should be held at least 10 times by the three local terrestrial broadcasters.
Negative campaigning is in full swing as the election turns out to be a neck-and-neck race between Moon Jae-in from the Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo from the People’s Party. TV debates are instrumental in protecting voters’ judgment from mudslinging and unreliable polls.
The two candidates also must regard TV debates as an effective way to sell their election platforms. They cannot expect to gain voters’ trust if they attempt to try to customize the debate process to their favor.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 10, Page 30
대선까지 한 달밖에 남지 않았다. 이번 대선은 대통령 탄핵에 따른 궐위선거로, 당초 일정보다 7개월이나 앞당겨 치러지는 돌발선거다. 그만큼 엄격한 후보 검증이 요구되지만 시간은 턱없이 부족하다. 따라서 이번 대선 TV토론은 이전과는 확실히 달라야 한다. 후보들이 사전 원고 없이 머릿속에 든 생각과 지식만으로 답변하는 방식이 돼야 한다. 후보의 정책 이해도와 토론 능력이 투명하게 드러나 객관적 판단이 가능해지기 때문이다. 바른정당은 이 같은 방식을 대선후보 경선에 도입한 결과 깊이와 품격을 갖춘 토론을 끌어내 호평을 받은 바 있다.
이런 여론을 감안해 중앙선거방송토론위원회도 대선 토론방식에 변화를 줬다. 각 후보가 서서 최장 18분까지 자유발언을 할 수 있는 ‘스탠딩 토론’으로 진행키로 한 것이다. 후보당 2분으로 제한돼 온 발언시간을 9배 늘린 점은 깊이 있는 토론을 어느 정도 가능케 한다는 점에서 의미가 있다. 그러나 여전히 아쉬운 점이 많다. 내친김에 1회에 한해 토론시간을 무제한으로 늘려 ‘끝장토론’을 하게 한다면 후보들의 역량을 그야말로 투명하게 측정할 수 있을 것이다. 후보들에게 미리 질문 요지를 알려 주고 사전 원고 휴대를 허용해 온 관행을 없애 ‘커닝’ 여지를 차단할 필요성도 크다. 3회로 제한된 토론 횟수도 대폭 늘려야 한다. 각 당의 대선후보 경선도 6회 이상 TV토론을 거쳤다. 따라서 대선 본선은 최소한 지상파에서 10회 이상 토론이 이뤄져야 할 것이다.
이번 대선은 문재인·안철수 후보의 양강구도로 판세가 급변하면서 ‘아니면 말고’식의 네거티브 폭로가 어느 때보다 기승을 부리고 있다. 저급한 인신 공격이나 엉성한 여론조사가 대선 결과를 좌지우지할 우려를 막기 위해선 치열하고 깊이 있는 TV토론이 절대적으로 필요하다.
문·안 후보를 비롯한 대선후보들도 TV토론이 자신의 역량을 국민에게 확인시킬 좋은 기회라는 전향적 생각으로 임해야 한다. 득표의 유불리만 따져 토론을 기피하거나 자신에게 유리한 방식을 고집한다면 그 자체로 유권자의 외면을 받을 것이다.