‘Beast’ fights its way to fourth weekend on top

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” captured the number one spot at the domestic box office for the fourth consecutive weekend. Though it faced competition from “The Prison” and “Life,” the musical jumped to the top spot thanks to a strong weekend performance.“Beauty” sold 347,000 tickets from Friday to Sunday at 959 screens, bringing its total number of tickets sold to 4.62 million. It has so far raked in 37.99 billion won ($33.9 million) since it’s release on March 16.It remains to be seen whether “Beauty” will be able to hit five million ticket sales mark.Second and third place went to crime action “The Prison” and science-fiction thriller “Life.”“The Prison” sold 250,000 tickets over the weekend at 742 screens, while “Life” sold 235,000 tickets at 647 screens over the three days of its debut weekend.“Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson and Jake Gyllenhaal, revolves around a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station who discover a rapidly evolving single-celled organism that caused extinction on Mars and is now threatening the lives of the team and even life on Earth.The movie has sold a total of 331,200 tickets since it was unveiled nationwide on Wednesday.Fourth place went to local movie “Oneday.”Directed by Lee Yook-ki of “A Man and a Woman” (2016) and featuring Kim Nam-gil and Chun Woo-hee, the movie tells the story of a lonely insurance investigator (Kim), who is hopeless after losing his wife. His life turns around when he one day meets the spirit of a woman (Chun) in a coma.The heartwarming movie has sold a total of 163,000 tickets since its release on Wednesday.The highly-anticipated “Ghost in the Shell” dropped two spots to round out the top five in its second weekend.BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]