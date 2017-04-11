Preparing to wage a war of words : Hit JTBC current affairs program ‘Ssulzun’ is nation’s favorite show

Ssulzun, a social commentary program on JTBC, recently was named Koreans’ favorite TV show. Even during a break, the debate continued between Rhyu Si-min and Jun Won-chack, two commentators who represent liberal and conservative voices. [JUN MIN-KYU]

It’s pitch dark and a spotlight shines on a triangle-shaped stage with a commentator occupying each corner.On a recent Monday evening, this is the scene on the set of JTBC’s current affairs talk show, Ssulzun.The approximately 20 members of the show’s production team concentrate on each and every word that the hosts say, to the point that the silence among them evokes a library. Some check their smartphones to keep tabs on the latest news developments.Ssulzun - also spelled sseoljeon, meaning battle of tongues - was recently ranked as Koreans’ favorite TV show, outranking all-time favorite, “Infinite Challenge,” an MBC entertainment show, according to survey conducted by Gallup. It marked the first time that a social commentary program enjoyed the honor.The program has had a rough ride. It began as an entertainment show and then evolved to be categorized as a cultural program.It’s also highly time-consuming.The three panelists are Rhyu Si-min who is a writer, a former health minister and a liberal politician; Jun Won-chack, a lawyer and poet who represents the conservatives; and Kim Gu-ra, an MC and talk show host. They spend at least 70 minutes just warming up for the actual debate.In fact, preparations begin days earlier.Every Sunday, a day before the recording, Ssulzun’s writer sends them a 40-page “Ssulzun Note” which basically outlines what they will be talking about and consists mostly of news articles from both liberal and conservative news outlets as well as foreign news organizations.The three panelists will then add their thoughts to the notes. “I always try to provide the audience with something more, that wasn’t in the notes composed by the production staff,” Jun said. After a recent recording, he tossed his personal notes on the so-called Trumpcare to the production crew telling them to refer to them when they edit the episode.Many people wonder how detailed the scripts are, or how much of what the panelists say is scripted.Basically, 30 minutes before the recording the panelists exchange their opinions. They also decide on which question to focus on the most. Usually, there are three to five major questions on each episode.There is a script that the panelists refer to, but they mostly just show the questions.The answers are left blank, except for some facts that the panels can refer to, like dates when relevant events occurred.The shoot ended after two hours and 20 minutes. But for the production staff, the shoot is only the beginning. By Tuesday, they edit it into a 100-minute version and by Wednesday, they will cut it into a 70-minute rendition.Thursday morning, the day the show airs, subtitles are added and finally a group of fact checkers digs in to find out if there are any factual errors in their commentaries.“We basically update our edits until the very last moment,” Kim Eun-jeong, the show’s producer, said.Lee Dong-hee, the program’s chief producer, said the Rhyu-Jun duo and their chemistry contributed to the show’s success. “We also asked them when we approached them with the proposal who they would like to recommend as their partner and it was interesting how Rhyu picked Jun and Jun chose Rhyu,” he said.Lee added “people tend to miss out on current affairs engaged in their busy lives. Rhyu and Jun point to the gist of what’s happening and read the headlines in [accessible] language.”Meanwhile, JTBC ranked first in TV viewer satisfaction among Korea’s four broadcast TV networks and four general cable TV networks last year according to a survey result released by the Korea Information Society Development Institute on Monday.The state-funded research institute polled 48,000 viewers nationwide. KBS, a public broadcast TV channel which topped the list in 2015, ranked second in the survey.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [hkim@joongang.co.kr]‘썰전’ 대본엔 질문만 … 발언은 5:4:1 <전원책·유시민·김구라>27일 월요일 오후 7시 10분. 조연출이 슬레이트를 치고 나니 암흑 같은 어둠 속에 삼각형 모양의 무대가 빛났다. 독한 혀들의 설전이 벌어지는 현장이다. 스튜디오 안 20여 명의 눈과 귀는 모두 그곳을 향해 있다. 누군가는 스마트폰으로 쉴 새 없이 실시간 뉴스를 체크하고, 누군가는 새로운 소식을 놓칠까 ‘뉴스룸’을 모니터링한다. 마치 독서실처럼 고요해서 카메라 셔터 소리조차 방해가 될 것만 같은 학구적인 분위기. 매주 월요일 서울 순화동 중앙일보 지하 2층 스튜디오에서 진행되는 JTBC ‘썰전’ 녹화 모습이다.‘썰전’은 돌연변이 같은 프로그램이다. 예능으로 시작해 교양으로 변경됐고, 보수와 진보 진영의 대표 논객인 전원책 변호사·유시민 작가 조합에 중심을 잡아주는 김구라까지 세 사람이 70분간 입만 푸는데도 시청률이 10%(닐슨 코리아, 수도권 유료가구 기준) 가깝게 나온다. 지난 2, 3월 두 달 연속 한국인이 가장 좋아하는 프로그램 1위(한국갤럽)에도 올랐다. 비지상파 교양으로는 매우 이례적인 결과다.이날 녹화 현장에서 그 인기 비결을 엿볼 수 있었다. 녹화 30분 전 스튜디오에 도착한 출연진은 방송에 앞서 서로의 의견을 1차적으로 나눴다. 방송 도중 전 변호사가 간혹 “밖에서 한 말이랑 얘기가 다르지 않느냐”고 따져 묻는 건 바로 이 때문이다. 통상 서너 개의 큰 주제마다 3~5개의 질문이 있는데 이 중 어디에 집중할지도 이때 정했다.많은 시청자들이 궁금해 하는 대본은 존재하되, 작용하지 않는다. 주제별로 큐시트 형태의 대본이 2쪽 정도 있지만 질문과 순서 등 큰 흐름을 보여줄 뿐 대답은 전부 공란이다. 다만 사실관계가 헷갈릴 수 있는 부분에 대해서는 ‘3/23 (중앙일보) 정유라 새 변호인은 덴마크 대형 로펌 TVC의 파트너 변호사 마이클 율 예릭센. 17일 이전 변호인 피터 마틴 블링켄베르 돌연사’ 등 언론사별 보도 내용이 참고용으로 적혀 있다.대신 이들에겐 녹화 전날인 일요일 오후 ‘썰전노트’가 배달된다. 정다운 작가는 “처음엔 60쪽 정도 됐는데 요즘엔 서로 노하우가 생겨서 40쪽 정도로 줄었다”며 “좌우 시각의 균형도 잡고 외신도 골고루 모은다”고 밝혔다. 출연진들은 이 노트를 숙독하고 여기에 살을 붙여 본인의 입장을 정리한다. 전 변호사는 “제작진이 준비한 것보다 하나라도 새로운 내용을 전달하기 위해 노력한다”고 말했다. 실제 이날도 ‘트럼프케어’와 관련 발언을 마친 뒤 “편집할 때 참고하라”며 추가 자료를 건네기도 했다.설왕설래의 비중은 5:4:1(전:유:김)이었다. “내 말 한번 들어봐요” “편집 안 되길 바라며” 등을 즐겨쓰는 전 변호사는 일단 입을 떼면 5분 발언은 기본이다. 꼬리에 꼬리를 무는 식으로 얘기가 이어졌다. 유 작가는 이를 어르고 달래는 듯하면서도 일순간 “음모론이 바로 불신의 산물”이라며 명확하게 찌르고 들어왔다. 논쟁이 불붙으면 김구라가 “끝낼 때가 된 것 같습니다”며 불길을 잡는 식이었다.녹화는 2시간 20분 만에 끝났지만, 목요일 오후 10시 50분 방송 전까지 제2의 사투가 시작됐다. 화요일 오후 1차 100분으로 추려낸 편집본으로 오디오 시사를 진행하고 수요일 70분으로 편집, 목요일 오전 자막 시사가 끝나면 최종적으로 팩트체크가 출동한다. PD 5명, 작가 8명, 팩트체커 2명 등 제작진이 가장 신경을 쓰는 것도 바로 팩트체크다. 김은정 PD는 “방송 직전까지 뉴스를 업데이트해 편집 등으로 반영한다. 녹화는 시작일 뿐”이라고 말했다. 실제 이들이 가장 두려워하는 것은 목요일 오전에 발생하는 새로운 사건. 박 전 대통령 검찰 수사가 녹화 후인 화요일에 이뤄져 수요일에 추가녹화를 진행한, 지난 23일 방송분 같은 일도 종종 발생한다.전원책·유시민의 황금조합을 이뤄낸 이동희 CP는 “두 분이 과연 예능 성향의 프로그램을 할 것인가 고민도 됐지만 과감히 섭외한 결과, 다행히 두 분이 원하는 파트너로 서로를 추천했다”고 밝혔다. 이 CP는 “삶이 바쁘다 보면 시사 이슈를 놓치는 경우가 많은데 두 진행자가 핵심을 잘 포착해 일상의 언어로 풀어낸 것이 주효했다”고 자평했다.글=민경원 기자 storymin@joongang.co.kr사진=전민규 기자