Panic starts to spread (국문)

Security concerns are rapidly deepening in South Korea after the U.S. media raised the possibility of the Donald Trump administration bombing North Korea’s nuclear facilities as Pyongyang prepares for a possible sixth nuclear test and a missile provocation ahead of Kim Il Sung’s birthday on April 15 or the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Army on April 25. Support for the idea of such an attack comes from a U.S. aircraft carrier-led strike group being sent toward the Korean Peninsula three days after the first summit between Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping last week in Florida.
It is rare for the USS Carl Vinson, a U.S. Navy Nimitz-class supercarrier, to return to the peninsula after participating in the annual Foal Eagle-Key Resolve exercises last month. The U.S. Pacific Command plans to forward-deploy five RQ-4 Global Hawks — a high-altitude unmanned surveillance aircraft — to Yokoda Air Base, Japan, for six months from May from its Anderson Airbase in Guam.
Rumors that the U.S. may bomb North Korea have been spreading on the internet and social media since last week. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt’s live coverage of the tense atmosphere from Osan Airbase and the demilitarized zone last week did little to lower the tension. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal leapt on the bandwagon by running the unusual movement of the USS Carl Vinson as the top story on its front page. All of these reports suggest that the international community sees the situation on the Korean Peninsula more seriously than Koreans themselves.
A hard-line posture by the U.S. is becoming more transparent after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s remarks that the U.S. government would set up its own plans and be ready to execute them if China could not cooperate with Washington. His explanation that the U.S. airstrike in Syria during the summit was also a message to both North Korea and China fueled panic.
Our military authorities’ reaction was alarming in its own way. A spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense said Monday that the aircraft carrier’s relocation is a preparation for any provocation by the North, including another nuclear test. The Ministry of Public Safety and Security hurriedly conducted security checks on evacuation centers and passenger ships on Yeonpyeong Island, which was shelled by North Korea in 2010. Our stock market responded sensitively. The Kospi index fell 0.86 percent while the Kosdaq plunged 2.2 percent. In the meantime, shares in defense industry companies soared.
Wild rumors don’t help anyone. To ease public anxiety, the government must double-check our national security and explain what is really happening.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 11, Page 30
4월 전쟁설이 나돌면서 안보 불안감이 증폭되고 있다. 김일성 생일(4월 15일)과 북한군 창건일(25일)을 앞두고 북한의 6차 핵실험 및 미사일 도발 가능성과 함께 미국의 북한 폭격설이 고개 들고 있기 때문이다. 돌아가는 상황도 심상치 않다. 호주로 가려던 미국 항공모함 칼빈슨함이 한반도로 이동 중이다. 지난달 한·미 연합 훈련에 참가한 뒤 싱가포르로 갔던 칼빈슨함이 되돌아오는 것은 이례적이다. 미 태평양사령부는 괌의 앤더슨 공군기지에 있던 고고도 무인정찰기 글로벌호크(RQ-4) 5대를 다음 달부터 6개월 동안 일본 요코타 기지에 전진 배치키로 했다.
지난주부터 인터넷과 밴드 등 SNS에서 ‘27일 북폭설’이 끈질기게 나돌고 있다. 여기에는 미국 NBC 방송 ‘나이틀리 뉴스(Nightly News)’의 간판 앵커인 레스터 홀트가 지난 2∼4일 오산기지와 비무장지대(DMZ) 등에서 생방송한 것이 한몫했다. 미국의 유력지인 월스트리트 저널은 칼빈슨함의 이동을 어제 1면 머리기사로 실었다. 우리보다 바깥에서 한반도 안보상황을 심각하게 보고 있는 것이다. 이런 흐름은 미·중 정상회담 직후 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관이 “중국이 우리와 협력할 수 없다면 우리만의 계획을 세우고 그렇게 할 준비가 돼 있다”고 밝히면서 더 뚜렷해지고 있다. 정상회담 중에 이뤄진 미국의 시리아 공습이 북한을 겨냥한 다목적용이라 해설한 것도 북폭설을 부채질하고 있다.
국내 분위기도 심상찮다. 문상균 국방부 대변인은 어제 칼빈슨함의 이동에 대해 “북한의 핵실험 등 전략적 도발 가능성에 대한 대비 차원”이라고 설명했다. 국민안전처는 이날 연평도 주민대피 시설과 여객선 안전관리 등을 긴급 점검했다. 이 여파로 주식시장이 민감하게 반응했다. 코스피는 0.86%, 코스닥은 2.2%나 떨어졌으며 전쟁위기설을 틈타 방위산업 테마주는 4.95% 폭등했다. 당국의 거듭된 부인에도 ‘4월 위기설’이 가라앉지 않고 있다. 이런 불안을 잠재우려면 정부가 안보체계를 확실하게 점검하면서 국민에게 현 상황을 진정성 있게 설명하는 것이 우선이다.