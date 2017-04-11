Google reportedly mulling investment in LG Display

Google is willing to make an investment of 1 trillion won ($876 million) into LG Display’s flexible organic light-emitting diode panels, industry sources said Monday, in an apparent bid to secure a stable supply.Industry watchers said the latest move by the tech company is in line with its plan to use LG Display’s OLED panels in its Pixel smartphones. If the deal is reached, Google can also reduce its dependency on Samsung Display, another Korean panel maker.Industry watchers said Google is seeking to form a strategic partnership with LG Display through the deal rather than simply making a purchase agreement. LG Display could benefit from Google’s potential investment as the company has been seeking to move its focus to OLED panels from liquid crystal display products. YONHAP