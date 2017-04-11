Hyundai Green Food signs deal to serve meals in Kuwait

Hyundai Green Food has secured a 15 billion won ($13 million) deal to provide food management services in Kuwait, the company’s biggest global contract to date.The food services arm of Hyundai Department Store Group said Monday that it has signed a contract with the state-run oil company KNPC to provide meals to its employees.The contract will start this month and last for five years during construction of the Al Zour LNG terminal in Kuwait. Hyundai Green Food will run 15 restaurants at the site, providing an average of 11,000 meals to some 7,000 multinational employees.Hyundai Green Food has generated 65 billion won ($57 million) in operating profit with its 50 locations in China, Kuwait, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates last year.By Jin Eun-soo