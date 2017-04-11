Kia Motors launches two updates to K5 midsize sedan

Kia Motors launched a high-performance line of its midsize K5 sedan in Korea on Monday.The new model, dubbed the K5 GT, has undergone a tuning process to give it a sportier look and includes some of the company’s latest smart car technology. Kia Motors renewed the existing 2.0 Turbo engine to make acceleration at intermediate speed lighter. The car also comes with a sound generator that converts engine turbulence to sound to provide more dynamic driving performance.Kia Motors on Monday also launched a premium trim of the K5, dubbed the 2018 K5, topped with luxury dark chrome points in the radiator grille and head lamps to give it a more high-end feel. The trim also comes with an air-conditioner that can filter out fine dust smaller than 2.5 micrometers.