Stop hate crimes against women (국문)

While crossing the street, a woman was hit on the face by a man’s elbow while walking in the opposite direction as him. She tapped him on the back to speak to him, but he then turned, threw her to the ground and smacked her in the face. Her nose was broken and her face was bleeding. That happened in Songpa District in southern Seoul in the afternoon of April 8.
A day earlier in Seoul’s Gwanak District, a young woman’s shriek echoed throughout Nakseongdae Station as she was hit on the head from behind by a stranger. After being arrested by police, the man hit her, he said, because “she appeared to ridicule me.”
There’s another story. On April 4, on a university campus in Seoul, a male student was arrested by police after spraying a bottle of coke into the faces of female students nearby. He told the police that he did it because it felt bad for women who go around without studying hard. The school’s bulletin board was later plastered with condemnations, including one that said, “What if it were hydrochloric acid!”
All of these cases took place recently. Women increasingly complain that it is scarier than ever to get around these days. But police do not believe them. After the Songpa District incident, they let the offender go home after investigating him. After the police reaction was reported by local media, public outrage soared. Lee Soo-jung, a professor of criminal psychology at Kyonggi University, said, “Such attacks targeting random people are motivated by the mentality to pick on someone who seems inferior. Law enforcement authorities must punish any crimes based on such antisocial motivation, no matter what.”
Compared to other countries, our society’s reaction to hate crimes has been insensitive. Despite the proposal last year of a bill in the National Assembly to deal with hate crimes based on sexual, racial and religious differences, our lawmakers had to withdraw it after confronting vehement opposition from religious groups, whose members feared the bill would encourage homosexuality. A Liberty Korea Party lawmaker recently planned to submit a bill aimed at revising our criminal code to strengthen punishment for hate crimes against women, but it ended up being narrowed in scope to sexual harassment.
The United States is different. It has the Hate Crimes Prevention Act to punish hate crimes, including misogyny, as well as a law to classify and manage statistics on various types of hate crimes. After arresting a man who hit a female Korean American on the head with a hammer in March, the Los Angeles Police Department sent the case to the prosecution. Lee Na-young, a professor of sociology at Chung-Ang University, said, “So much discussion has been had to deal with hate crimes against women since the tragic murder case in Gangnam Station last May, but nothing has changed. Our society must start by recognizing the damage, mental and physical, that women in our society have to experience as a socially underprivileged group.”
건널목을 건너던 여성이 마주 걷던 남성의 팔꿈치에 얼굴을 맞았다. 여성은 남성의 등을 치며 항의했다. ‘욱’한 남성은 돌진해 여성을 넘어뜨린 뒤 주먹으로 얼굴을 때렸다. 여성의 코뼈는 부러졌고, 얼굴은 피투성이가 됐다. 지난 8일 오후 서울 송파구에서 발생한 사건이다.
하루 전인 7일 오후 서울 관악구 낙성대역 주변에서 젊은 여성의 비명이 울려퍼졌다. 에스컬레이터를 타고 역을 빠져나오던 여성은 난데없이 뒤에서 나타난 남성에게 머리를 맞았다. 주위 시민의 도움으로 경찰에 붙잡힌 남성은 “나를 비웃는 것 같아 때렸다”고 말했다.
또 있다. 지난 4일 서울 시내 한 대학에서는 여학생들을 향해 아무 이유 없이 콜라를 뿌린 남학생이 경찰에 붙잡혔다. “여자가 공부는 안 하고 밖을 돌아다니는 것이 기분 나쁘다”는 이유에서였다. 이 학교 게시판에는 “콜라가 아니라 염산이었으면 어찌할 뻔했나. 생각만 해도 아찔하다”는 등의 성토가 이어졌다.
모두 최근 연이어 벌어진 일이다. 여성들은 “뉴스를 보면 점점 길거리를 돌아다니기가 무서워진다”고 하소연하지만 경찰의 현실 인식은 그렇지가 않다. 피해자의 코뼈가 부러진 8일 송파구 사건에서 경찰은 “길 가다가 서로 시비가 붙었을 뿐”이라며 가해자를 입건한 뒤 그대로 돌려보냈다. 이런 사실이 알려지자 경찰 대응에 대한 비난이 빗발쳤다. 이수정 경기대 범죄심리학과 교수는 “묻지마 범죄는 ‘자신보다 만만한 사람을 고른다’는 심리에서 시작된다. 자신보다 약한 사람을 공격하는 반사회적 동기에서 출발한 범죄는 이유를 막론하고 엄중히 처벌해야 한다”고 말했다.
혐오 범죄에 대해 일찍이 경각심을 가졌던 다른 나라와 비교할 때 우리의 대응 태도는 무디고 더디다. 지난해 말 이종걸 더불어민주당 의원이 성별ㆍ인종ㆍ종교 등에 의한 혐오 범죄를 따로 관리하는 ‘증오범죄통계법’을 발의했지만, 종교계를 중심으로 ‘동성애 조장법’이라는 반발이 빗발치자 철회했다. 최근 강효상 자유한국당 의원은 여성 혐오 범죄 처벌을 강화하는 형법 개정안을 발의하겠다는 입장을 냈지만 결국 여성 성희롱만 대상으로 삼게 되고 말았다.
미국은 우리와는 많이 다르다. 여성에 대한 혐오 범죄까지 가중 처벌하는 ‘증오범죄예방법’, 혐오 범죄자를 따로 분류해 관리하는 ‘증오범죄통계법’이 있다. 실제로 미국 경찰은 지난 3월 로스앤젤레스에서 한인 여성의 머리를 이유 없이 망치로 내려친 남성을 증오 범죄 혐의로 검찰에 넘겼다. 이나영 중앙대 사회학과 교수는 “지난해 5월 강남역 살인사건 이후 여성 혐오에 대한 논의가 숱하게 있었지만 실질적으로 바뀐 것은 없다. 여성이 사회적 약자로서 받는 피해가 있음을 인정하는 데서부터 논의를 시작해야 한다”고 말했다.
윤재영 기자 사회2부