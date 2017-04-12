Schooling with masks? (국문)
미세먼지에 마스크 쓰고 수업하다니…이것이 나라인가
Apr 12,2017
The first thing Koreans do upon waking up is to check the outside air condition. Hearts of parents are heavy every time they hear their children complaining of itchy eyes, runny noses, and difficulty of breathing. Over 15 million parents across the nation go through the agony every morning. The unwelcome spring visitor of fine dust arrives every year in greater force, and yet the government does little to combat it. Alerts for dangerous air conditions due to fine dust have been made 86 times this year, the highest number in three years.
Seven parents filed lawsuits against the Korean and Chinese governments for claims against the danger to their health. The Seoul education authority came up with independent action. It ordered schools to make students wear masks and keep them indoors when fine dust particles concentration exceeds 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air. It commanded schools to form a committee comprised of parents and experts to supervise dust levels and install air purifiers in classrooms.
But having students wear masks and installing air purifiers are hardly a fundamental solution. It is as lame as the thought of reducing the size of windows when suicides increased among students being bullied at school. The government must initiate a national campaign and act. The measure we have seen so far from the government is the decision to adjust the fine dust alarm scale. The environment ministry blames China for more than 80 percent of the fine dust, while outside experts think China contributes around 20 percent. The government must strengthen diplomacy measures with China to jointly fight air pollution and reduce carbon-emitting power generation and outdated diesel vehicles from the roads.
Presidential candidates also must come up with an agenda to answer the public’s demands regarding air pollution. Fine dust must be seen as a national disaster that can threaten and destroy the lives of future generations.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 11, Page 30
아침에 일어나면 가장 먼저 미세먼지 예보부터 본다. 가슴이 답답하고 코와 눈이 가렵다는 아이들을 문 앞에서 배웅할 때마다 마음이 무겁다. 전국 1500만 학부모들이 어린 자녀를 간신히 달래며 유치원과 학교에 보내고 있다. 해가 바뀔수록 ‘봄의 불청객’ 미세먼지가 기승을 부리지만 정부는 연일 헛발질만 거듭해 답답할 뿐이다. 올해는 1~3월 전국의 미세먼지 주의보가 최근 3년래 가장 많은 86회나 발령됐다.
그러자 “더 이상 못 참겠다”며 학부모 등 7명이 한국과 중국 정부를 상대로 손해배상 청구소송까지 냈다. 국민의 건강권을 책임지라는 경고였다. 원성이 들끓자 서울시교육청이 어제 독자적인 대응 방안을 내놨다. 미세먼지 농도가 보통(31∼80㎍/㎥) 수준이라도 50㎍ 이상이면 야외수업을 실내수업으로 대체하고, 마스크를 쓰도록 한다는 것이다. 학부모·전문가 등이 참여하는 ‘학교 미세먼지 관리위원회’를 가동하고 교실에 공기정화장치도 보급하기로 했다.
솔직히 이런 게 제대로 된 대응인지 묻지 않을 수 없다. 우리의 미래세대를 위해 미세먼지 자체를 줄이기는커녕 마스크만 씌우고 공기정화기만 돌리겠다니 말이다. 예전에 학교폭력으로 인한 자살이 빈발하자 교육당국이 교실 창문 크기를 줄이겠다고 한 것이나 뭐가 다른가. 중앙 정부가 국가와 국민 생존 차원에서 팔을 걷어붙여야 한다.
지금까지 정부 대책이라곤 지난해 9월 취임한 조경규 환경부 장관이 미세먼지 발령 기준을 선진국 수준으로 높이겠다고 한 게 고작이다. 미세먼지의 발생 원인조차 파악하지 못하는 건 더 심각한 문제다. 환경부는 80% 이상을 중국 탓으로 돌리지만 외국 전문가들은 20% 정도로 분석한다. 말로만 외쳐온 한·중 환경외교가 겉돈 탓이다. 실효성 있는 대중 환경 외교, 석탄·화력과 경유차 축소 등 총체적인 대책이 시급하다.
대선주자들부터 당장 “마스크를 쓰고 수업하는 게 나라냐”는 학부모들의 외침에 응답해야 할 것이다. 미세먼지를 우리의 미래와 국민의 삶을 파괴하는 국가 재난으로 접근해야 한다. 제대로 된 인식이 제대로 된 대책을 만든다.