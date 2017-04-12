A welcome volte-face (국문)

In a surprising move, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party are tilting to the right over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile defense system. Earlier, Moon, a frontrunner in polls ahead of the May 9 presidential election, demanded that the deployment decision be made by the next administration. Now, he says that if North Korea continues to develop nuclear weapons and make provocations, the government can press ahead with the deployment. Another frontrunner in polls, Ahn, pledged to scrap his party’s position opposing the deployment if elected president.
The DP has so far supported Moon’s position on Thaad by saying the decision calls for an approval from the National Assembly. In an in-house meeting, the People’s Party also voted against the idea of backing down from its opposition to the deployment. Since the remarkable turnarounds of the two candidates, however, both parties are likely to change their positions on the issue. The two candidates’ unrealistic opposition and opaque attitudes fueled our security concerns earlier. We welcome their dramatic, albeit belated, turnarounds.
But why have both candidates come to their senses now? That is the rub. Moon attached strings, saying, “If North Korea continues to develop nuclear weapons…” But the North’s nuclear ambition is nothing new. Ahn explains that the situation has changed since Seoul and Washington agreed to the deployment. But in fact he adhered to opposition to Thaad for a while even after the two allies’ consensus to push forward the deployment. That raises strong suspicion that they changed their minds to get votes from moderate and conservative groups after vehemently saying no to Thaad at the climax of the massive candlelight vigils.
The two candidates’ turnarounds deserve compliments if they stem from recognition that we have no practical means to defend ourselves from incoming North Korean missiles. But if they took such a turn to get more votes, their sincerity is questionable.
Security concerns are deepening on the Korean Peninsula. Despite the government’s repeated denials, wild rumors of a possible war in April are spreading. The two presidential contenders’ dramatic change also testifies to a critical lack of security philosophy in their platforms. They have to vow that they will not backpedal on their promises. They must present concrete solutions to address the North’s ever-tougher nuclear threat. They must define their positions on North Korea first and make it clear that our alliance with the United States is the backbone of our national security. Our nation’s survival may depend on it.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 12, Page 30
사드입장 선회, 만시지탄이나 평가할 만
득표 노린 선거전략이면 진정성 떨어져
한·미동맹 중요성도 이 기회에 선언해야
더불어민주당 문재인·국민의당 안철수 대선후보가 사드(THAAD·고고도미사일방어) 체계 배치와 관련해 ‘우클릭’ 선회했다. 문재인 후보는 “북한이 계속 핵 도발을 하고 고도화한다면 사드 배치가 강행될 수 있다”고 말했다. 전제가 붙어 있지만 어쨌든 ‘차기 정부로 넘기라’던 모호한 입장에서 무게중심을 옮겼다. 안철수 후보는 “사드 배치 반대 당론을 철회하겠다”고 다짐했다.
그동안 민주당은 사드가 ‘국회 비준 사안’이란 주장으로 문 후보의 사드 유예론을 뒷받침해 왔다. 국민의당은 얼마 전 ‘사드 반대 철회안’을 의원총회에서 부결시킨 전력이 있다. 그럼에도 두 당의 대선후보가 사드 배치에 대해 찬성 입장으로 돌아서거나 분명히 한 만큼 당론은 바뀔 것으로 보인다. 여론 지지율 1, 2위를 다투는 두 주자 및 소속 당의 현실성 없는 반대와 애매한 태도, 오락가락이 국민의 안보 불안을 키운 게 사실이다. 만시지탄이지만 크게 다행한 일이다.
문제는 두 후보가 왜 이제야 그런 정상적 판단으로 돌아서게 됐느냐는 점이다. 문 후보는 ‘북한의 핵 개발 계속 시 사드 배치’란 단서를 달았는데 ‘북한 핵 개발 계속’이 어제오늘의 얘기는 아니다. 안 후보는 ‘한·미 합의로 상황이 바뀌었다’고 하지만 그는 지난해 10월 양국 국방장관 회담 이후에도 한동안 반대를 고집했다. 그래서 두 사람 모두 촛불민심이 거셀 땐 ‘사드 반대’를 외치다 이젠 중도·보수표 공략에 나선 것이란 의심을 산다.
사드 외에 북한 미사일을 방어할 무기가 없는 상황에서 두 유력 대선주자의 현실감 있는 안보 챙기기는 환영과 칭찬 받을 일이다. 하지만 안보에 대한 기본 철학이 바뀌었다기보다 득표를 위한 대선 전략 차원이라면 진정성이 떨어진다. 가뜩이나 문 후보는 ‘한·미 간 합의가 이뤄진 것을 쉽게 취소할 수 있다고 생각하지 않는다’고 했다가 같은 진영의 공격을 받곤 ‘한·미 합의를 고려해야겠지만 거기에 얽매일 필요도 없다’고 물러선 적이 있다. 안 후보는 햇볕정책 신봉자인 박지원 대표를 비롯해 호남 세력에게 안보 문제의 발목이 잡힐 것이란 우려를 사고 있다.
한국전쟁 이후 최고 수준의 위기감이 확산되고 있는 한반도다. 정부의 거듭된 부인에도 ‘4월 전쟁설’까지 나돌며 불안을 부추기고 있다. 정치권에서 안보 동맹이나 안보 공통공약이 나와도 시원찮을 마당이다. 그런 점에서 문·안 두 후보의 입장 선회는 비록 표를 위한 말치레라 하더라도 소중한 목소리다. 중요한 건 실천이다.
두 후보의 사드 급변침은 뒤집어 보면 그만큼 안보 철학의 빈곤을 의미한다. 언제든 또 바뀔 수 있다는 뜻이다. 따라서 집권 후 말을 뒤집지 않도록 ‘대통령에 당선돼도 사드 배치를 철회할 수 없다’고 공언할 필요가 있다. 한 걸음 더 나아가 북한 핵과 안보 위기를 풀어갈 해법도 내놔야 한다. 어느 후보가 대통령이 되든 가장 먼저 풀어야 할 제1의 과제다. 그러자면 북한에 대한 입장을 분명히 하고 한·미동맹이 우리 안보의 근간이란 점도 명확하게 밝혀야 한다. 국가 존립과 국민 생명이 걸린 문제다. 대선용 구호라고 의심받아선 안 될 일이다.