Three local companies bid for LS Networks’ eBEST

Three local companies made bids for eBEST Investment & Securities, a small securities company focusing on online trading, in a tender offer that closed Monday. The three participants were Apro Service Group, a consumer finance provider; private equity fund Whale Investment; and Cape Investment & Securities. Apparel company LS Networks is selling eBEST to improve its finances.The bids reportedly were above 400 billion won ($349 million), and the company has capital worth 372.4 billion won. This was the third attempt to sell the company. As many as five companies did due diligence to potentially acquire eBEST.By Park Eun-jee