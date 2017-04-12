BTS nominated for Billboard Award

K-pop group BTS has been nominated as the “Top Social Media Artist” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, the magazine unveiled on its website Monday.The popular boy band will compete with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes. They are the only Korean artists nominated.Billboard said the group was picked based on “key fan interactions [through their] music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement.” The winner will be determined partly based on the result of an online vote slated for May 1.Last month, the group wrapped up its tour in North America. Starting April 22, BTS will embark on a six-city Asian tour with stops in Bangkok and Manila.The awards show will take place in Los Angeles on May 21.Yonhap