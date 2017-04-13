When will robots take my job? (국문)

There is fear as much as expectation of the advent of a world of full automation, artificial intelligence and robotics. First, there is a threat to jobs. Human contestants won over computers in a translation contest hosted by Sejong University in February, but interpreters and translators fear their days are numbered for machines to replace their role and profession. Someone I know who is attending a graduate school of interpretation and translation said she was preparing to apply for a job in a large company because freelance jobs in her area of study do not guarantee a stable future.
More than 10,000 units of Pepper, the humanoid robot invention from Japan’s Softbank costing $2,000 each, already have been deployed. Caregivers cannot help but worry about their jobs upon hearing the robot tends to patients around the clock at a much cheaper rate.
Parents must discreetly choose the course of study and life for their children so that they won’t have to compete with intelligent and sturdy robots. The labor union of Hyundai Motor together with the Ulsan branch of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions this month asked a research team at Incheon National University to study the impact of the fourth industrial revolution on automobile factory jobs.
Not all are pessimistic. The Wall Street Journal this week reported that retailers and logistics companies are struggling with a shortage of staff due to an explosive demand in online orders. Competition among warehouse workers sent their wages to the highest level in a decade. The starting pay for workhouse workers jumped 6 percent in the past year to $12.15 an hour in February, while the overall hourly earnings rose 2.8 percent across all professions in the same period. Amazon.com, which has a permanent warehouse work force of 90,000, hopes to recruit an additional 25,000 on a part-time basis by next year.
But the phenomenon may not last. Rising labor costs and difficulty in hiring has led logistics companies to accelerate automation in warehouse and delivery jobs. The job increases therefore could be temporary until robots arrive on the scene.
All this news is yet foreign in Korea. Despite heated demand in online commerce, wages in storage and the warehouse sector are stagnant. Unlike the U.S. where the unemployment rate hovers at a 10-year low, Koreans overwhelm in the profession that does not require experience, skills, or much education.
James Bessen, a professor at Boston University, claims that the biggest challenge from automation is not massive job losses, but finding other jobs for those who have lost theirs to machines. The U.S. also has not found a solution to this challenge.
Presidential candidates each claim they are better suited to usher the country toward the fourth industrial age of automation, digitalization and robotics. Voters want a vision from them on how they can be retrained and what kind of help they can expect from the state when machines steal their jobs in the future.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 12, Page 30
*The author is an editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
인공지능(AI)과 로봇 등이 만들어 낼 새 세상에 대해 기대와 희망만 있는 것은 아니다. 가장 큰 걱정은 ‘기계 경쟁자가 언제 내 일자리를 빼앗아 갈까’다. 지난 2월 세종대가 주최한 인간 번역가와 인공지능(AI) 번역 기계와의 대결에서 인간이 이겼지만, 번역가들은 오히려 자신들이 AI 기계로 대체될 날이 얼마 남지 않았다는 공포를 느낀 듯하다. 동시통역 대학원에 다니고 있는 한 지인은 “단순 통ㆍ번역을 하는 프리랜서 통역가는 미래가 불안하다고 보고 대기업 취업을 준비하고 있다”고 털어놨다.
소프트뱅크가 개발한 로봇 페퍼가 일본에선 이미 1만대나 보급됐고, 가격도 200만원 정도밖에 안 한다. 환자 호흡이 밤새 멈추지 않는지 잠도 자지 않고 병원에서 환자를 돌보고 있다는 소식에 간병인들은 떨고 있을 것이 틀림없다. 요즘 중학생 이하 자녀를 둔 학부모들 사이에 고민도 “아이가 어떤 직업을 가져야 로봇과 경쟁하지 않고 오래 일할 수 있을까”다. 현대자동차 노동조합도 민주노총 울산본부와 함께 이달 초 인천대 김철홍 교수팀에 4차 산업혁명이 자동차 산업 일자리에 어떤 영향을 미칠 것인지 용역을 직접 맡겼다고 한다.
무조건 일자리가 줄어들 것인가에 대해선 다르게 보는 견해도 있다. 월스트리트저널(WSJ)은 10일 아마존 등 온라인 유통업이 폭발적으로 커지면서 물류창고업 노동자 구인난이 빚어지고, 임금도 오르고 있다고 보도했다. 지난 2월 미국 전체 업종의 임금 상승률은 2.8%였는데 물류창고업의 시간당 임금이 12.15달러로 6%가 넘게 올랐다는 것이다. 이미 9만명의 물류 창고 근무자(정규직)를 고용 중인 아마존은 내년까지 2만5000명의 파트타임 근무자를 추가로 뽑겠다고 나섰다.
문제는 이런 현상이 영속적이 아니라는 것이다. 아마존을 포함한 대부분의 업체들은 임금이 오르고 사람 구하기가 어려워지자 자동화 시스템에 더 많이 더 빨리 투자하고 있다. 결국 늘어나는 일자리는 일시적일 수밖에 없다.
국내에선 이런 반짝 희소식조차 들려오지 않는다. 온라인 유통의 폭발적 증가에도 창고, 물류 인력 임금이 오를 낌새조차 없다. 구인난이 벌어지는 미국과 달리 구직이 어려운 사람들이 별다른 기술이 필요없는 이 분야로 끊임없이 몰리기 때문이다.
제임스 베센 미 보스톤대 경제학 교수는 “대단위 실업이 문제가 아니라 일자리를 잃는 사람들을 다른 일자리로 이동시키는 것이 최대 관건”이라고 강조한다. 미국의 가장 큰 걱정도 이를 제대로 못하고 있다는 것이다.
한국의 대선 주자들도 AI와 로봇 등으로 대표되는 4차 산업혁명 시대에 누가 더 준비된 후보인지 설전중이다. 유권자들은 '수 년 안에 로봇이 내 일자리를 빼앗아 갈 때 나는 어떤 재교육을 받을 수 있는지, 전직을 하려면 국가로부터 어떤 도움을 받을 수 있을지' 이런 문제에 대한 해답을 기다리고 있다.
최지영 에디터