Control in times of crisis (국문)
한반도 위기, 워싱턴과 조율해 우리가 통제해야
Apr 13,2017
The Korean Peninsula has been swept up in war-like tensions as U.S. strategic assets surround the region. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and its battle group, which was on the way to Australia after a military drill here last month, has made a detour and is making its way back towards the peninsula, joining another strike group, the USS Ronald Reagan and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard.
Washington has also beefed up its stealth aircraft fleet by another 100, adding 30 F-22 and F-35B jets and 60 F/A-18 fighters to a U.S. base in Japan. Vincent Brooks, commander of the U.S. Forces in Korea, won’t be flying to Washington to attend the U.S. congressional military hearing planned for April 24-26. The posture coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to his National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster to prepare for “a full range of options” in regards to the possibility of a sixth nuclear test or a ballistic missile launch by the North this month.
Seoul officials emphasized that the U.S. move is a strategy to show force, not as readiness for a preemptive strike on North Korean missile and nuclear facilities. They said Washington was showing its muscles to warn Pyongyang against any further provocation. A strike on North Korea is not just a military action. It demands understanding and cooperation from Tokyo and Beijing.
What is imperative is that Seoul ensures that Washington does nothing without consulting it first on every step and any plan. The government must closely work with Washington to control the tensions in the Korean Peninsula. The two must move as one based on the rock-solid principle that South Korean interests come first in order to appease public anxiety. The Seoul-Washington alliance must stay intact and consistent on both military and diplomatic options.
Tough actions are necessary to address North Korea’s increasing nuclear and missile threats. But the U.S. must not forget that the Korean capital is just across the border. We must demonstrate that we are in control in times of crisis in the Korean Peninsula.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 12, Page 30
한반도 위기설이 계속 확산일로다. 미국 전략자산이 동아시아로 계속 몰리는 것부터 예사롭지 않다. 로널드 레이건 항모전단과 본험 리처드 강습상륙함 전단에다 호주로 향하던 중 유턴한 칼빈슨 항모전단까지 합쳐 3개의 항모급 전단이 한반도 주변 해역에 집결 중인 상황도 심상치 않다. 주일 미군기지에 스텔스기인 F-22·F-35B 30여 대, F/A-18 전투기 60여 대 등 100대에 가까운 공중 전력이 확대 배치된 것도 마찬가지다. 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군 사령관이 24~26일쯤으로 예정된 미 의회 군사위원회 청문회에 출석하지 않고 자리를 지키기로 한 것도 주목할 수밖에 없다. 미국이 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 명령으로 ‘모든 옵션’을 준비 중이라는 허버트 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관의 발언이 실제 행동으로 이어지는 형국이다.
하지만 이런 움직임이 북한의 핵·미사일 제거를 위한 대북 선제타격으로 향하는 과정으로 섣불리 예단해서도 곤란하다. 이는 핵실험이나 장거리 미사일 발사와 같은 북한의 도발을 가만히 보고 있지는 않겠다는 미국의 확고한 의지를 보여주는 정치·군사적 압박수단으로 볼 수도 있기 때문이다. 대북 타격은 군사적으로는 물론 외교적으로도 간단한 일도 아니다. 이를 위해선 일본은 물론 중국의 협력도 얻어내야 하는데 과연 가능할지는 미지수다.
이런 상황에서 무엇보다 중요한 것은 미국의 대북 타격을 동맹국인 한국과 공동으로 결정하거나 한국의 동의 아래 진행되도록 하는 일이다. 정부는 외교적·군사적으로 워싱턴과 긴밀히 공조해 한반도 위기 상황을 한미 공동으로 통제해야 한다. 어떠한 대북옵션도 한국의 동의 없이 미국이 일방적으로 진행해선 안 된다는 확고한 원칙에 따라 한미가 긴밀히 손발을 맞춰야 한다. 그래야만 불안해 하는 국민을 안심시킬 수 있다. 이는 위기 상황에선 물론 협상 국면에서도 적용할 한미 간 대북 공조의 원칙이다.
핵과 미사일로 도발하는 북한을 압박할 때는 강하게 해야 한다. 하지만 한국의 수도권이 북한과 맞닿아 있다는 사실도 잊어선 곤란하다. 한반도 위기 상황을 우리가 통제한다는 의지를 보일 때다.