Bracing for the worst (국문)

The heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula only gets worse. A rumor of a possible war in April between the United States and North Korea spread fast in both cyberspace and the real world. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump once again stirred the pot with a post on Twitter. “North Korea is looking for trouble,” he wrote. “If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!”
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer scrambled on the bandwagon on the same day. Asked by the press if the United States would really conduct a preemptive strike on North Korea, he tersely said that President Trump was ready to act. Both men’s remarks can be read as Uncle Sam’s unflinching determination to resolve the North Korean nuclear problem in a single-handed manner.
More surprising was Wednesday’s emergency telephone conversation between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The conversation took place only five days after the two leaders had a summit at Trump’s Florida resort. For heads of state to need to talk on the phone just a few days after a summit is very rare. Press Secretary Spicer’s explanation that the leaders exchanged views about the current situation on the peninsula explicitly shows the level of their concerns about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.
If North Korea conducts a sixth nuclear test or launches an advanced type of intercontinental ballistic missile, or both, it will almost certainly lead to an unpredictable situation for the Korean Peninsula. The Global Times, China’s most belligerent state-run mouthpiece and published under the auspices of the People’s Daily, expressed deep concerns in an editorial on Wednesday. “A new nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test, if conducted by Pyongyang at this time, will be a slap in the face of the U.S. government and will intensify the confrontation between North Korea and the U.S.,” it read. All these signals are warnings that the Korean Peninsula can be thrown into the vortex of a massive military clash depending on how North Korea reacts.
War should be avoided and wild rumors suggesting the possibility of war must stop too. On the other hand, our government must be well prepared for a range of worst-case scenarios after thoroughly studying all possibilities. It is time for the government to closely communicate with Washington and Beijing so as to help ease the worsening tension on the peninsula before it is too late.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 13, Page 34
‘4월 위기설’을 증권가 등에 떠도는 한낱 찌라시(사설 정보지) 정도의 낭설로만 치부하기엔 최근 한반도를 둘러싼 국제 정세의 긴박한 흐름이 심상치 않다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 11일 트위터에 “북한이 말썽이다. 중국이 돕는다면 좋은 일이다. 그러나 돕지 않는다면 우리가 단독으로 해결하겠다”며 독자 행동에 대한 강경한 입장을 피력했다. 같은 날 숀 스파이서 미 백악관 대변인도 북한을 공습할 것이냐는 질문에 “대통령은 행동할 준비가 돼 있다”고 답했다. 미국이 독자적으로 북핵 문제를 풀겠다는 의지가 그 어느 때보다 강력하게 표출되고 있는 것이다.
우리를 더욱 놀라게 하는 건 어제 이뤄진 미·중 정상 간의 긴급 통화다. 트럼프 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 1박2일의 정상회담을 가진 게 지난주다. 한데 불과 닷새 만에 다시 통화를 가졌다. 극히 이례적이다. 특히 통화 내용의 핵심이 ‘미·중 정상이 한반도 정세에 대해 의견을 나눴다’는 것으로, 이는 양국 지도자가 한반도 정세를 얼마만큼 불안하게 보고 있는지 말해 준다. 북한이 6차 핵실험이나 대륙간탄도미사일을 쏘아 올리는 등 쌍끌이 도발을 단행할 경우 어떤 사태가 벌어질지 예단하기 힘든 국면으로 접어들고 있다. 중국 환구시보(環球時報)도 어제 사설에서 “북한이 다시 핵·미사일 실험을 한다면 이는 대중 앞에서 미국 트럼프 행정부의 뺨을 때리는 격으로 미국의 군사행동 가능성을 크게 높일 것”이라고 우려를 표했다. 한반도가 자칫 무력 충돌의 혼란에 빠질 수 있음을 경고하는 신호가 여기저기서 나오고 있는 것이다.
전쟁은 피해야 한다. 전쟁을 부추기거나 근거 없이 불안을 조장하는 괴담도 막아야 한다. 그러나 한편으론 모든 가능성을 주시하며 최악의 상황에 대한 대비책을 세우는 자세 또한 필요하다. 행여 우리의 의지와는 상관없이 한반도가 전란의 화마에 빠지지 않도록 모든 외교 역량을 동원해 미·중과 긴밀하게 소통하는 동시에 한반도의 긴장 완화를 위한 방안을 다각적으로 강구하는 노력이 절실한 시점이다.