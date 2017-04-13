KB Kookmin taps group of foreigners for feedback

A group of foreigners will help KB Kookmin Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Korea, address the financial needs of the growing foreign population in Korea, the bank said on Wednesday.The 12 bloggers and community leaders was selected to give the bank insights into the needs of foreigners in Korea and their financial activities over the next year, KB Kookmin said. As representatives of Korea’s foreign population, the group will make suggestions on the bank’s financial products and services and advise how they may better reflect foreign demand.KB Kookmin hopes to use the information to roll out services better suited to foreigners.As of June, the foreign population in Korea exceeded 2 million as KB Kookmin’s foreign customer base also grew. As a result, KB Financial Group, the holding company of KB Kookmin Bank, launched initiatives to better cater to the needs of foreigners.By Choi Hyung-jo