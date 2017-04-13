Johnnie Walker unveils small Black bottles for singles

Diageo Korea, the local distributor for the U.K. liquor company, released a 200-milliliter (6.8 ounce) version of its Scotch whiskey on Wednesday.Johnnie Walker’s Black Label is one of the world’s best-selling Scotch whiskeys and Diageo’s best-seller with a 180-year history.The Red Label, another popular Johnnie Walker product, was already released in a 200-milliliter size in October.Diageo Korea’s efforts to create small bottles of flagship whiskeys are part of a larger initiative to introduce whiskey to the public to break its old-fashioned and costly image. It is also a strategy to cater to the rising number of single-person households and solo drinkers.The new product comes with lemon syrup and a recipe so that consumers can make their own whiskey-based cocktails at home.The 200-millileter Black Label bottle is priced at around 16,000 won. The 700-milliliter bottle is priced at about 50,000 won in stores.By Song Kyoung-son